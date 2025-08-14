IN PIC: Iowa hooper Kylie Feuerbach smiles as she enjoys the sun in latest beachy snap

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach’s offseason excursion continued as she enjoyed some time at the beach. Feuerbach posted an Instagram story showing herself relaxing in the sun on the sand.The image captured a tranquil beach scene featuring Hawkeyes' guard dressed in a bikini and a wide-brimmed straw hat. Here are the pictures:Feuerbach's Instagram stories (@kyliefeuerbach/IG)Although she did not explicitly disclose the location, the next picture on her Instagram story displayed a person riding a bicycle along a beautiful pathway surrounded by tall palm trees on a clear, sunny day.Kylie Feuerbach also posted some snaps of herself posing on the sand during sunset hours on Instagram. She was all smiles as she embraced the picturesque backdrop, with the warm, golden light making for dream-like natural lighting.&quot;My favorite place,&quot; she wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFeuerbach, who averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 assists per game for the Hawkeyes last season, will return for her super senior year. Since her freshman season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she was granted an additional year of eligibility.The upcoming season will be her fifth year with the Hawkeyes. She transferred from the Iowa State Cyclones after her freshman year.Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi react to Kylie Feuerbach's Instagram beach photoKylie Feuerbach's beach photo she posted on Wednesday on Instagram, garnered huge attention from her fans and teammates. The post has already received over 3,700 likes within hours of its upload.Among those expressing admiration were her teammate Jada Gyamfi and former Hawkeye Kate Martin.&quot;My pretty bestie,&quot; Gyamfi wrote.&quot;Glowing!&quot; Martin commented.Feuerbach played two seasons alongside Martin before she declared for the WNBA draft last year, where she was selected by the Las Vegas Aces.Besides, a few other teammates also reacted to her post, including Callie Levin and Taylor McCabe.&quot;MY GORGEOUS QUEEN 😍,&quot; Levin wrote.&quot;Eating as always 🥣,&quot; she added.&quot;Beautiful,&quot; McCabe commented.&quot;GORGEOUS AMAZING BEAUTIFUL 😍😍😍,&quot; incoming freshman Addison Deal chimed in.Screenshot via Instagram (@kyliefeuerbach/IG)In addition to Feuerbach, Gyamfi and McCabe are set to return for another year to play for the Hawkeyes. Iowa was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Oklahoma last season.ALSO READ: &quot;Cutie patootie aren't ya&quot;: Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach gushes over teammate Hannah Stuelke enjoying candy floss at a festival