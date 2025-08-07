  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Iowa star Jada Gyamfi & new commit Chazadi Wright show off their cool moves while enjoying the cold tub

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi & new commit Chazadi Wright show off their cool moves while enjoying the cold tub

By Inioluwa
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:46 GMT
Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi and Chazadi Wright. (Images via Instagram @jadagyamfi and @chit_chat1)
Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi and Chazadi Wright. (Images via Instagram @jadagyamfi and @chit_chat1)

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi is already building chemistry with new transfer Chazadi Wright ahead of the 2025/26 college basketball season. In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, the 6-foot-1 forward is seen dancing alongside Wright in a cold tub at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as indicated by the location tag of the video.

Ad

Gyamfi shared the post with the caption:

"First time in a cold tub frfr"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chazadi Wright is getting ready for her sophomore year, which she will spend with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She spent her freshman year last season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. She featured in all 33 games for the team last season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Jada Gyamfi, on the other hand, is preparing for her senior year with the Hawkeyes. Last year, she appeared in just 11 games, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per outing. She will be hoping to take on a bigger role in her final season and finish her college career on a strong note.

Ad

"It's a different feeling": Jada Gyamfi on stepping into her senior year at Iowa

The 2025–26 college basketball season marks Jada Gyamfi's fourth and final year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. As she prepares to close this chapter of her journey, Gyamfi opened up in an interview last month about the emotions that come with being in her last season.

Ad
"Weird how big of a jump it is to be a junior to a senior," Gyamfi said via 247Sports. "Like, I won't have this again next year. So it's a different feeling, but I'm filled with a lot of gratitude. Every day I feel like I'm reminiscing a little bit on the past, but still just really happy to be here in the present. So it's strange, and every time I introduce myself as Jada Gyamfi, senior from West Moines, Iowa, I'm like oh god, that's crazy."
Ad

Gyamfi also spoke about her role as a veteran on the team and how she hopes to impact the younger players both on and off the court.

"I could teach them a couple of things about, you know, offense or whatever, but I mean that's not what's really going to last. You're only going to be here for four years. So what matters to me is that, you know, they feel comfortable."
Ad

youtube-cover

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added three players to their freshman class ahead of the upcoming season, including five-star Addie Deal and four-star prospects Layla Hays and Journey Houston. Along with Chazadi Wright, they've also added Emely Rodriguez via the transfer portal.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications