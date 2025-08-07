Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi is already building chemistry with new transfer Chazadi Wright ahead of the 2025/26 college basketball season. In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, the 6-foot-1 forward is seen dancing alongside Wright in a cold tub at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as indicated by the location tag of the video.Gyamfi shared the post with the caption:&quot;First time in a cold tub frfr&quot;View on TikTokChazadi Wright is getting ready for her sophomore year, which she will spend with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She spent her freshman year last season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. She featured in all 33 games for the team last season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.Jada Gyamfi, on the other hand, is preparing for her senior year with the Hawkeyes. Last year, she appeared in just 11 games, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per outing. She will be hoping to take on a bigger role in her final season and finish her college career on a strong note.&quot;It's a different feeling&quot;: Jada Gyamfi on stepping into her senior year at IowaThe 2025–26 college basketball season marks Jada Gyamfi's fourth and final year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. As she prepares to close this chapter of her journey, Gyamfi opened up in an interview last month about the emotions that come with being in her last season.&quot;Weird how big of a jump it is to be a junior to a senior,&quot; Gyamfi said via 247Sports. &quot;Like, I won't have this again next year. So it's a different feeling, but I'm filled with a lot of gratitude. Every day I feel like I'm reminiscing a little bit on the past, but still just really happy to be here in the present. So it's strange, and every time I introduce myself as Jada Gyamfi, senior from West Moines, Iowa, I'm like oh god, that's crazy.&quot;Gyamfi also spoke about her role as a veteran on the team and how she hopes to impact the younger players both on and off the court.&quot;I could teach them a couple of things about, you know, offense or whatever, but I mean that's not what's really going to last. You're only going to be here for four years. So what matters to me is that, you know, they feel comfortable.&quot;The Iowa Hawkeyes have added three players to their freshman class ahead of the upcoming season, including five-star Addie Deal and four-star prospects Layla Hays and Journey Houston. Along with Chazadi Wright, they've also added Emely Rodriguez via the transfer portal.