Jada Gyamfi, Callie Levin, and more hype up new teammate Chazadi Wright as Iowa transfer sweats it out in intense workout

Iowa stars Jada Gyamfi and Callie Levin showered newcomer Chazadi Wright with praise as she underwent a rigorous workout. Wright, who played her freshman year at Georgia Tech, transferred to Iowa in April.

On Wednesday, Iowa women's basketball released footage on Instagram of Wright practicing with her new teammates. The video shows the 5-foot-4 guard displaying her shooting range and agility.

"Feelin' (W)right at home," the caption read.

The comments section was flooded with messages of support for Chazadi Wright.

"My slime," senior guard Gyamfi wrote.

"Splash," junior forward Levin commented.

"Like that🔥," Taylor Stremlow added.

Screenshot via Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)

Wright started 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game. She attempted 133 3-pointers, making 43 of them.

The Hawkeyes finished 23-11 last season, falling to Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Three of their top scorers — Lucy Olsen, Addison O'Grady and Sydney Affolter — exhausted their eligibility. Wright will likely see an increase in playing time with Iowa.

Chazadi Wright explains her game and how she'll help Iowa next season

Playing in the ACC and against high-level competition has prepared Chazadi Wright for the Big Ten. Also, having been part of a Georgia Tech team that made the NCAA Tournament last season, she brings experience that will help her handle the pressure and expectations that come with playing at Iowa.

During her media availability on Tuesday, Wright explained what she can bring to the Hawkeyes next season.

"I would say I was very quiet — kind of like the shy kid — but also somebody who was able to score, get buckets, pass, and facilitate. So, I would say I was like a quiet assassin like that."

The Georgia native detailed her experience of playing in the March Madness and how she intends to bring that mentality to Iowa.

"Just having that knowledge of what it takes to get to the (NCAA Tournament), and also what it takes to get to that point and actually win, I feel like that’s good to have as someone coming in as a sophomore now," she added. "I can tell my freshmen, 'Okay, you’ve got to pick it up. This is not going to win the game."

Wright will bring additional backcourt depth to Iowa. She joins a roster that includes returning players Hannah Stuelke, Jada Gyamfi, Taylor Stremlow and Kylie Feuerbach.

