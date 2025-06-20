Iowa's Callie Levin drops 3-word reaction after Hannah Stuelke makes it to 2025 FIBA Women's Americup 

Iowa forward Jannah Stuelke has been a steady force for the Iowa Hawkeyes for the past two seasons. Although she has been on the team for three years, she did not get a significant role until she was a sophomore. Her impressive play earned her a spot at the team trials for the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup for Team USA.

On Thursday, it was announced that Stuelke earned a spot. This news was posted by the Iowa women's basketball Instagram account:

"Spot secured 🤩 Hannah Stuelke will compete for Team USA in the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup!"

Shortly after this was posted, Stuelke's teammate at Iowa, Callie Levin, posted a three-word reaction in support of Stuelke.

'THATS MY GIRL!" Levin wrote.

Image via the comments of the Instagram post.

Callie Levin was named to the team despite taking a step back as a scorer this past season. In her sophomore season, she had a big breakout year, averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. However, as a junior, she took a step back on the scoring side of the ball, averaging 12.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 2.2 apg.

So, while she was not as effective a scorer, she improved as a rebounder and playmaker. She will now use her skills on Team USA for the AmeriCup.

Hannah Stuelke joins a star-studded squad for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Hannah Stuelke is joining a star-studded squad for the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. She will be joined on the team by:

Raegan Beers

Mikayla Blakes

Madison Booker

Audi Crooks

Joyce Edwards

Hannah Hidalgo

Flau’jae Johnson

Gianna Kneepkens

Olivia Miles

Kennedy Smith

Grace VanSlooten

Hannah Stuelke will be making her competitive debut for USA Basketball. Beers, Crooks, Johnson and Kneepkens are also making their first appearances for USA Basketball. The team will be coached by Duke's Kara Lawson. DeLisha Milton-Jones and Jennie Barancyzk will join her as assistant coaches. It remains to be seen what kind of role Stuelke will play on the team.

Team USA is scheduled to play its tournament opener on June 28 against Chile. They will then play Colombia on June 29, followed by Puerto Rico on June 30 and Mexico on July 2.

The stakes are high for this tournament as the winner will earn a berth in the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany, next year.

