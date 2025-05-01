IN PIC: Miami's Haley Cavinder kicks off wedding prep as she venue hunts with her & Jake Ferguson's moms

Haley Cavinder is planning for her big day. The former Miami women's basketball star recently got engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and is now searching for the perfect wedding venue.
Cavinder updated fans on the most recent step in her wedding preparations on her Instagram on Thursday. She shared a photo of herself with her and Ferguson's moms as they set off on a day of venue hunting.
"Visiting wedding venues with my favorites @dawncthomas1 @katiecav7👰♀️💐🫶🏻," Cavinder's Instagram story read.
Ferguson proposed to Cavinder on a picturesque white sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida, with friends and family in attendance. A backdrop of white flowers made for perfect proposal pictures. The athletic power couple shared news of their engagement via Instagram on April 18.
"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.
Cavinder's Instagram story shows that she and Ferguson are eager to start planning their big day, and picking the perfect venue is the first step.
All about Haley Cavinder & Jake Ferguson's relationship
Cavinder and Ferguson are engaged after dating for almost a year and a half. The two athletes were first linked in September 2023, when Cavinder was seen wearing Cowboys merch. The Miami hooper wearing a Ferguson jersey really caught fans' attention.
She and twin Hanna attended a Cowboys game that December, adding fuel to the fire of relationship rumors. Cavinder and Ferguson went Instagram official at the end of 2023, when she included a photo of the two of them in her end of year Instagram dump.
Since then, the pair has made frequent appearances on each other's social media. Cavinder commemorated their on- year anniversary on Instagram in September 2024, proving that speculation about when the couple began dating was correct.
The two athletes support each other in their athletic endeavors, with Cavinder attending Cowboys games in custom Ferguson merch and Ferguson cheering her on at Miami basketball games.
Cavinder and Ferguson's moms aren't the only family members who have shown support to the couple amid their engagement. Hanna shared a video of her and Haley hugging after the proposal with the twins' 4.6 million TikTok followers.
"My wombmate found her soulmate🥹," the TikTok read.
Cavinder and Ferguson are a star-studded couple taking the next step in their relationship, and they have their families by their sides as they plan their wedding.
