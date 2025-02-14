On Thursday, Flau'jae Johnson posted a series of snaps with her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day and tease the release of her new album. The hooper-musician promised the fans that she would drop "Flau & B" on the eve, giving them plenty of new music to delve into with their significant others.

The two athletes posed for multiple pictures in their respective jerseys and varsity jackets and also recreated the iconic "Love & Basketball" cover photo.

"A Bayou Love Story⚜️ Flau&B out at midnight ❤️," the caption read.

The $1.5 million worth (as per On3) Flau'jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr., a football player for the LSU Tigers, met at an NIL event last year. The two immediately hit it off and began featuring heavily on each other's social media profiles.

Hilton Jr. opened up about her relationship with Johnson through an IG post in November. Johnson came out on Christmas Eve by posting a series of pictures with the wide receiver.

Flau'jae Johnson has been planning the release dates for "Flau & B" since the 2024-25 college basketball season began. Even though the album was not ready last year, Johnson still indicated a desire to release the album around Feb. 14.

The timing comes from the theme of the songs, which revolve around the combo guard's personal life, heartbreaks and romantic life.

"It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together," she said in an episode of 'Best of Both Worlds' in November. "I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships."

Flau'jae Johnson's assistant coach agrees with controversial NIL changes

Legendary head coaches in both basketball and football have pointed fingers at the increased reliance on NIL compensation and transfer portal. Some have even exited the coaching space, leaving behind decades of legacies.

However, Flau'jae Johnson's assistant coach with LSU, Gary Redus, believes that it is the coaching staff's job to adjust to the new structure.

"I think NIL plus the portal and how it works," he said on Johnson's podcast. "I like it for y'all because it gives y'all the opportunity to control what y'all want to control. I want some more money or I'm leaving, you get what I'm saying? ... I think y'all should have those opportunities and that voice."

Flau'jae Johnson is currently the highest-evaluated player in women's basketball, closely followed by UConn Huskies Paige Bueckers.

