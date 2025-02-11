“It’s giving 90s beauty”: College hoops fans react as Flau’jae Johnson announces Valentine’s Day project

Flau’jae Johnson is a double threat. The LSU Tigers guard is popular for her musical artistry as well as for her exploits on the court.

Johnson is primarily a rapper, but she's been known to dabble in R&B. However, with Valentine's Day around the corner, the Savannah, Georgia, star is set to release her debut R&B album titled "Flau & B."

She made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday with the caption,

" I don’t even know how to feel right now!!🥹😩Dropping my first full R&B project is crazy. When I recorded this, it felt like I poured my whole heart onto the mic. Every piece of this was intentional. Every lyric, every melody, it all came from a part of me y'all have never seen before.

"But don’t get it confused. This is a new era, but it's not all about who I am. This is just a deeper lens into my artistry. So, with that being said… this ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B. My project drops on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14th. Let’s get it. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Her fans flooded the comments section with positive messages.

"It's giving 90s beauty, love this." one user wrote.

A fan posted, "We ready for the new hit 4️⃣🔥."

Another said, "Big 4!!! So proud of you. 🔥🔥🔥."

Some fans sounded rather surprised.

A fan said, "My mind can’t fully process my excitement but just thank you."

Another added, "Hold on!! A whole project???"

One commented, "You sing too?! lol3."

Flau’jae Johnson is leading the LSU Tigers on a national title charge

When she's not in the booth composing melodic tracks, Flau’jae Johnson is on the basketball court dropping buckets on opposing teams. She is having a splendid junior season as one of the leaders of the squad.

Johnson leads the Tigers in scoring with 19.6 points per game; she's second in rebounds with 5.7 per game and second in steals with 1.6 per game. Johnson is proving to be an asset on both sides of the ball for Kim Mulkey's team.

Of course, she knows a thing or two about winning, as Flau’jae Johnson was a member of the 2023 NCAA title-winning Tigers. She was more of a spark plug on the offense. However, now she's the primary bucket-getter for the Tigers, and her opponents know it.

Flau’jae Johnson will look to remain injury-free while ramping up her production as March Madness is around the corner. It's then that the pretenders will be separated from the contenders. The Tigers are 25-1 and have just five more games before the postseason begins.

