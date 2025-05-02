IN PICS: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder take a look back at April in latest snaps with family & friends on IG

The Cavinder twins are keeping fans updated on their post-basketball lives. Hanna and Haley shared an April photo dump on Instagram on Friday.

Ad

The post provided a behind-the-scenes look at the twins' past month. Hanna and Haley have stayed busy, and their photo dump highlights that. The post includes a photo from Haley's recent engagement, a video of the twins singing karaoke and pictures and video clips from recent collaborations with Dick's Sporting Goods, Under Armour and Raising Cane's.

Ad

Trending

In February, Dick's expanded its influencer program, named the Varsity Team. The Cavinder twins are already well-versed in the world of athletic wear due to their NIL deal with Under Armour. Hanna and Haley were selected to join Dick's 2025 Varsity Team and have shown sneak peeks of the collab on social media.

In their post, the Cavinders shared a snap of them in front of a Dick's sign, the basketball hoops with their last name above that were present at their photoshoot with the brand, and a photo of themselves alongside marketing representatives.

Ad

Hanna and Haley also gave fans an inside look into their work with Dick's on TikTok. The twins posted a clip of them having a basketball shooting competition with sparkly silver basketballs.

"pov: you're identical twins so everything turns into a competition," the TikTok post read.

Ad

The hoopers have made names for themselves, and although their days as Miami women's basketball players are over, they continue to work with top brands.

Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson

One of the exciting life updates shared in the Cavinder twins' most recent Instagram post is Haley's engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The twins included a photo of themselves alongside Ferguson and his brother Joe on the day of the proposal in their photo dump.

Ad

After nearly a year and a half of dating, Ferguson proposed to Cavinder last month. Friends and family attended when the football star popped the question on a white-sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida. The couple announced the news via Instagram on April 18.

"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.

The couple is already planning their big day. On Thursday, Cavinder shared via the twins' Instagram story that she was looking at wedding venues with her and Ferguson's moms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.