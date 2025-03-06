IN PICS: LSU's Last-Tear Poa poses with family and Tigers HC Kim Mulkey in latest IG snaps from senior day

Last-Tear Poa summarized her final days with LSU with a simple Instagram post on Wednesday. Kim Mulkey organized a special senior's night before the Tigers' game against Ole Miss on Sunday. It was the last regular season college game for Poa, Aneesah Morrow, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Amani Bartlett.

Mulkey took the center of the court, welcoming senior staff members and contributors to the program with a wrapped present. The senior athletes followed accompanied by their family members, walking down a purple and yellow carpet with "National Champions" written over it.

The players came bearing flowers, accepted the coach's offering, and posed for the pictures before walking away. Poa accumulated snippets from the entire night and posted them on her Instagram handle, showcasing images from the celebration, pre-game rituals and in-game action.

"Everything will unfold exactly as God intends it to: Let go and trust Him. Proverbs 16:9," she captioned the post.

Last-Tear Poa had a low-scoring senior year, averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 assists on 26.2% shooting in 12.7 minutes. However, her impact on Kim Mulkey's squad comes on the defensive end. Her tenacity, ability to guard perimeter players and knack for handling the ball with ease have made her a valuable asset in LSU's success.

The lockdown guard will continue to impact the program for the coming weeks, starting from the Tigers' SEC tournament game on Mar. 7. They will play either Alabama, Florida, or Auburn, depending on the winners of the first two rounds.

Last-Tear Poa's family surprised her for senior day

Senior day got even more special for Last-Tear Poa as her family flew in from Australia to surprise her for the occasion.

On Saturday, the LSU WBB Instagram page posted a video of the surprise, with a shocked Poa running toward her family upon seeing them on the court. The LSU guard then broke down in tears as they shared a group hug.

Unfortunately, Poa's family witnessed LSU go down 85-77 to Ole Miss on Senior Day. Poa recorded two points, three rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes of play in the defeat.

