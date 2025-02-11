IN PICS: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder recap "feb so far" by sharing memorable moments with mom and sister on IG

Miami Hurricanes basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their February so far. The Cavinder twins' carousel included photos highlighting their special moments with their mother and sister. The pictures included family outings to behind-the-glimpses of their lives off the court along with content for brands like Ghost Energy and Under Armour.

"feb so far," they captioned the post.

While the twins have been enjoying their quality time with family, they remain focused on their basketball season. Haley Cavinder has been a standout performer, averaging 18.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder has contributed 6.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Hanna and Haley continue to engage with fans through their social media. Hanna recently attempted to surprise her boyfriend, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carsen Beck, with a home-cooked meal. However, things didn't go as planned, and she shared a video of her carrying the burning pan to the swimming pool.

Moreover, they also made headlines for their latest partnership with Sports marketing agency ESM. The twin sisters were among the student-athletes featured in NERDS Candy's Super Bowl Campaign. Called the "Queens of NIL," their growing influence in sports and social media n continues to make them the most marketable names in college basketball.

Haley Cavinder shares her relaxing routine

NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

Cavinder twins are all about basketball skills, social media presence, and growing business ventures. Beyond basketball and endorsements, Haley has been sharing snippets of her personal life. In a recent video on TikTok, she walked fans through her morning routine.

She shared everything about her calming activities, such as adjusting window blinds, giving instructions to her pet dog, and spending a quiet moment unwinding before a busy day.

On-court, the Cavinder twins' Hurricanes are struggling in the Atlantic Coast Conference, sitting in 14th place with a 13-10 overall record. They faced Duke on February 10th and suffered a tough loss, falling 90-49.

It wasn't the best outing for the twins, as Haley scored 10 points and grabbed 2 rebounds in 33 minutes, while Hanna contributed 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 28 minutes. Cameron Williams led the team with 14 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Duke's dominant performance.

