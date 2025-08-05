IN PICS: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo enjoys "off-szn" with Sarah Strong, JuJu Watkins, Flau'jae Johnson & more in Miami 

Women's college basketball stars like Hannah Hidalgo, Flau'jae Johnson, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and Madison Booker recently signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled. As part of the deal, these star hoopers participated in a multi-day event at the league's headquarters in Miami.Hannah Hidalgo and other players have been training together and also having their part of the fun during the off-season. She uploaded a series of pictures that show her smiling and posing with Fudd, Strong and others.The caption of the post was:&quot;Off-szn in Miami ✔️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHannah Hidalgo opened up on paving the way for young basketball playersHannah Hidalgo has become an essential part of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad by helping the team reach two Sweet 16 rounds of the NCAA tournament. Owing to her amazing performance, she was one of the three women's college basketball athletes to feature in ESPN's Full Court Press, a four-part documentary series.&quot;It's a blessing, just to be an inspiration for the younger generation,&quot; Hannah Hidalgo shared at the premiere of the documentary (Timestamp: 1:17). &quot;These kids have somebody to look up to and to see how far the women's game has come.&quot; &quot;When I was younger, it wasn't being talked about, and it was very talked down on. So now, when I see how many people are watching women's basketball and women's sports in general, it is a blessing,&quot; she continued.Along with getting featured in a documentary, she also helped Team USA win its fifth gold medal by defeating Brazil by 92-84 on July 6. It was also Hidalgo's third gold medal with Team USA. She finished the game by averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.The star guard will try to replicate the same kind of performance for the Fighting Irish this year, despite not having Olivia Miles on the team anymore. She will be aiming to bring home the ACC and eventually the March Madness trophies.