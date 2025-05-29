IN PICS: UCLA star Lauren Betts shops & strolls in the city in stylish, laid-back outfits

UCLA's Lauren Betts caught attention with her Instagram post on Wednesday. The center, known for her dominant presence in the paint, showcased stylish ensembles from her recent outings.

The carousel post highlighted Betts' strolling around street-side cafes, posing for a selfie in a clothing store and donning a shiny scarf over a vintage-looking cap.

"3️⃣🧣," she captioned the post.

Betts is coming off a stellar season for the Bruins, leading the program to its first season with 30 or more wins and the deepest NCAA tournament run. The school posted a 34-3 overall record, defeating teams like USC, LSU, Michigan and South Carolina. They were eliminated in the Final Four round by eventual champions UConn Huskies.

Lauren Betts carved her name as a foundation player and one of the most dominating WBB players in the circuit. She averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.7 assists on 64.8% efficiency.

Betts will now return to Cori Close's team for her senior year. She is expected to be a high-profile pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, one that could also feature Azzi Fudd, Flau'jae Johnson and Ta'Niya Latson.

"College is the best years of your life and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," she said about her return.

"Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here and I think that the friendships I've created - I'd want to do that for another year."

Lauren Betts will play with her sister next season

Lauren Betts will be joined by her sister, Sienna Betts, for her final year at UCLA. Sienna was the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025. Playing for Grandview High School, she averaged 23.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks last year, winning her third straight Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

"I think that I would be crazy if I gave up the opportunity to play with my sister, so obviously, I'm going to come back next year," Lauren said while expressing her desire to return.

Sienna rejected offers from South Carolina, Duke, UNC, USC, UConn and other top programs to join Lauren Betts.

