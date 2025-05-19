Lauren Betts drops 2-word reaction as Purdue HC Matt Painter witnesses UCLA star’s 7’2 brother Dylan put up impressive display

Purdue Boilermakers' coach Matt Painter was in Iowa last weekend to catch Lauren Betts' brother, Dylan Betts, in action. The 7-foot-2 center participated in Adidas' 3 Stripes Select Basketball Session II, which offered a blend of camps, matchups, and other initiatives. He played in the 15U/9th-grade category, lacing up for team Tru Colorado.
Monday's Instagram post by Sports Center Next showcases Painter on the sidelines of the court. It also showcases Dylan dominating the paint with two-handed dunks, putbacks and multiple swats.
"Dylan Betts, little brother of Lauren and Sienna Betts, had himself a weekend at adidas’ 3SSB Session II in Iowa 👀🔥 (via @courtsidefilms)," the post read.
Fans rushed to the comment section to highlight Dylan Betts' potential, with some rooting for the center to ditch Matt Painter for the Bruins. With that, her sister, Lauren Betts, also joined in:
"YEAH DJ," she commented.
Tru Colorado played four contests in the 3 Stripes Select Basketball Session II. While the exact statistical details are unrevealed, Dylan Betts posted 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for his best game of the event.
The 15-year-old hails from a family of athletes. His father, Andrew, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1998. Betts' mother, Michelle, was part of Long Beach State volleyball's NCAA championship roster. His sisters, Sienna and Lauren Betts, have already made a name for themselves in women's college basketball.
Matt Painter's system is set up around centers
Matt Painter has a knack for recruiting and developing centers. The Purdue Boilermakers added 6-foot-11 Oscar Cluff out of South Dakota State this offseason, who will be joining 7-foot-4 Daniel Jacobsen in the paint.
Jacobsen showcased promise last season, posting double digits on 66.7% shooting in his debut. However, his season ended early behind an injury days later.
Painter's playbook thrives in the half-court, heavily featuring post feeds, drawing double teams and kicking the ball to open players. It's a system ideally suited for players like Dylan Betts, who commands attention near the basket on both ends.
Some successful bigs under Matt Painter include All-Big Ten and conference Defensive Player of the Year AJ Hammons and Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey.
