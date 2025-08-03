  • home icon
  IN PICS: UConn star Azzi Fudd's stylish sneak peek ahead of the launch of her new venture

IN PICS: UConn star Azzi Fudd’s stylish sneak peek ahead of the launch of her new venture

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:10 GMT
UConn Huskies' Azzi Fudd - Source: Image via Getty

UConn Huskies’ Azzi Fudd expanded her brand beyond the court with a teaser ahead of the launch of her anticipated podcast, "Fudd Around and Find Out." Brittany Hamton shared an Instagram post on Sunday, building up to the show’s debut on Aug. 7.

Fudd’s show was set to be produced in collaboration with iHeartWomen’s Sports and Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media. Fudd offered fans a glimpse into the project, featuring multiple looks from brands like Reformation, Lapointe and The Frankie Shop. One of the photos showed Fudd rocking a dark denim halter jumpsuit while playfully biting the end of a stem. Another image showed her wearing a black leather jacket.

“Just a few days out Fudd Around and Find Out 👑 @azzi35 brought to you by @iheartwomenssports and Unanimous Media. First episode drops August 7th,” the caption read.
The title of the show was a clever nod to a T-shirt Fudd’s mother famously wore during the NCAA Tournament, and it reflected her style. Erick Peyton and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who co-founded Unanimous Media, praised Fudd’s voice and vision.

“Azzi is a game-changer, on and off the court,” they shared. “We’re proud to partner with iHeart Women’s Sports and Azzi as she brings her charisma, authenticity and fearless spirit to the mic. She’s one of the most exciting athletes in the game, and we’re excited to help her share stories that matter.”
From draining threes to dropping truth bombs, Fudd looks to be just getting started. When Aug. 7 rolls around, fans everywhere will finally get to "Fudd Around and Find Out."

Azzi Fudd opens up about faith, friendship and healing with Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd’s road to the 2025 national championship appeared to be a mix of physical recovery, emotional and spiritual renewal. This was made possible through her bond with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers. In an interview with CT Insider released on Thursday, Fudd revealed how Bueckers helped her through her darkest moments when she suffered an ACL tear in November 2023.

Bueckers gave Fudd a devotional and invited her to join Athletes in Action, a student-athlete faith group on campus.

By season’s end, Fudd had not only returned to the court but also impressed in UConn’s title-winning performance over South Carolina, scoring 24 points with five rebounds. Her performance earned her the MOP honor, as she averaged 13.6 points while shooting 47.4% from the field, 43.6% from deep and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

“At first, it was like, ‘I want that,’” Fudd said, recalling how she admired Bueckers and teammate Ice Brady for their peace and resilience. “But I was comparing what I was doing to them and trying to force it too much. When I got hurt again, it was really hard. Not that I hit rock bottom but I was at a low point.”
Raised Catholic, Fudd admitted she hadn’t been in touch with her spiritual side until recently. Watching Bueckers navigate her injuries with grace became a turning point.

Meanwhile, Bueckers wrapped up her UConn career averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds, before heading to the WNBA.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Edited by Alvin Amansec
