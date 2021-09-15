Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Comcast NBCUniversal agree massive partnership

Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry has a lot of feathers in his cap. He is a two-time MVP and three-time champion who has broken numerous shooting records in the NBA. Off the court, his Unanimous Media signed a huge contract with Comcast NBCUniversal, a media and broadcasting giant.

Stephen Curry is the face of the Bay Area franchise, and is easily one of the biggest superstar athletes in the nation. Aside from his exploits on the basketball court, Curry has invested in major businesses and ventures to grow his personal brand. It has been suggested that he is going to enter the $1 billion club pretty soon.

To name a few of his ventures, Stephen Curry has his own brand under the parent company of Under Armour known as Curry, just as Jordan is under Nike as its own brand. Curry has his charitable foundation known as Eat. Learn. Play. which dedicates its efforts to quality education and food for children in the Bay Area and specifically in the Oakland community.

Moreover, only a week ago, he invested in cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited alongside NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bloomberg TV @BloombergTV trib.al/6KVjI4b NBA star Steph Curry talks about why he's getting into the cryptocurrency market, getting an assist from Tom Brady and backing the crypto derivatives exchange FTX. He speaks with @emilychangtv NBA star Steph Curry talks about why he's getting into the cryptocurrency market, getting an assist from Tom Brady and backing the crypto derivatives exchange FTX. He speaks with @emilychangtv trib.al/6KVjI4b https://t.co/IqP4bE15J8

The latest in a long line of partnerships for the two-time MVP is a massive talent deal with Comcast NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is a gigantic multinational media conglomerate valued at around $30 billion, serving practically every nation worldwide. They are one of the Big 3 broadcasters in the United States, and are one of the biggest production and media companies in the world.

Stephen Curry's production label Unanimous Media signs huge deal with NBCUniversal

Eat. Learn. Play. Co-Founders Stephen And Ayesha Curry Host 8th Annual Christmas

This deal that Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media has signed with NBCUniversal is no joke. The complete contract is estimated to be around the high eight-figure range, and it opens up a partnership with many major subsidiaries of Comcast and NBCUniversal.

Stephen Curry and his production house will be collaborating with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

It will also include opportunities at NBC News Studios - MSNBC and CNBC, along with creative and on-camera contributions at NBC Sports. Additionally, the agreement also comprises Universal Parks and Resorts and Comcast’s Xfinity brand.

These companies are some of the biggest names in mass media, television and movie broadcasting. The deal is so massive that it is billed as the conglomerate's first-ever 'global talent partnership'. Jimmy Horowitz, Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal business affairs and operations, brokered the deal between the two companies as WME represented Curry and Unanimous Media. Horowitz said:

"While Stephen is a world-class athlete, his brand and mission transcends the basketball court. The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous’ goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience...We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, Erick (Peyton) and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit."

As Stephen Curry is a superstar in the world for sports, the first venture this deal has taken together is the coverage of the Ryder Cup, which is the ultimate team golf event under NBC Sports.

Unanimous Media will create original content for the channel’s “Live From the Ryder Cup” coverage and 'GolfPass', which will be aired internationally on Sky Sports. NBC Sports Bay Area also happens to be the home broadcast of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry said:

"(Unanimous’ goal) has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational. It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment."

Stephen Curry will also help launch a reimagination of NBCU’s award-winning PSA campaign - 'The More You Know'. The campaign has been running for nearly three decades.

It will see Curry discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion with the worldwide sensation, John Legend. This campaign will be broadcast on several NBCUniversal platforms, one of them being Peacock.

Erick Peyton, Unanimous Media's co-founder along with Stephen Curry, spoke about the deal, saying:

"When we met with the team at Comcast NBCUniversal, it was clear that they had done their homework...They presented to us a vision for a genuine partnership that was creative, multi-dimensional and stayed true to our mission. We can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get started on projects and content that shifts culture in a meaningful way."

This massive deal will also open up opportunities for other brands who want to partner with Curry and NBCUniversal.

Stephen Curry is one of the biggest superstars in sports, with millions of followers around the globe. NBCUniversal (and the parent company Comcast) are media giants with ventures and investments valued at billions of dollars.

So it's safe to say this deal is arguably Stephen Curry's biggest venture yet.

