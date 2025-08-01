  • home icon
  "I got my backbone & my rock" - Steph Curry pours out love for Ayesha Curry in emotional tribute with romantic snapshots on their anniversary

"I got my backbone & my rock" - Steph Curry pours out love for Ayesha Curry in emotional tribute with romantic snapshots on their anniversary

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 01, 2025 23:33 GMT
Sports: The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha celebrate their wedding anniversary (Image Source: IMAGN)

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are a well-known NBA couple. Given that both individuals are familiar and respected figures in their craft, people tend to pay attention to their relationship. On Friday, fans saw the Golden State Warriors star express his love for his wife in an Instagram post marking their anniversary.

Since Curry emerged as one of the top players in the league, Ayesha also gained recognition for her acting and cooking.

The 2022 Finals MVP commemorated the 14 years of being married to each other through his social media update.

"Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry," Curry said.
Ayesha also posted a few quirky and handsy photos of them together to celebrate their 14th anniversary.

"Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30 ... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀 Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything," Ayesha posted on her Instagram account.
Steph Curry commented on his wife's post, saying that he is grateful to have her as his wife.

"Blessed blessed my woman!" the Warriors star said.
The Warriors star commented on his wife's anniversary photos on Instagram

According to Ayesha's post, the two have been a couple for 17 years, after they met at a church camp when they were teenagers. They got married on July 30, 2011.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry double down on mission to end child hunger

In 2019, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry launched a foundation to help end childhood hunger. Ahead of their anniversary celebrations, the two doubled down on their mission through the "Eat. Learn. Play." organization.

The foundation's goals included creating safe areas for kids to play and raising the standard of education that kids receive. In a post from the four-time champion, the NBA star informed his fans and followers that they have renovated their 17th safe area for kids.

Steph Curry said that they understand the chance to give back and help improve something, which they have maximized. The impact of their work was demonstrated on the foundation's website. The couple was included as part of the TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 for their work in Oakland.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
