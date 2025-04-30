Insider claims Jan Jensen's Iowa, Vic Schaefer's Texas among potential destinations for UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez

UCF Knights guard Emely Rodriguez entered the transfer portal on Apr. 22, attracting interest from high-profile programs. When EJ Arocho, a Prep Girls Hoops scout, reported the news on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that five schools had already contacted her.

However, Jan Jensen's Iowa Hawkeyes were not listed among the initial schools that reached out. In a recent development, On3's Sports' recruiting reporter, Talia Goodman, noted that Iowa, Vic Schaefer's Texas and a few other schools are emerging as potential landing spots for Rodriguez.

"UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez is considering several programs, including the following, she told @On3sports. Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona and Kansas State," Goodman posted on X.

EJ Arocho also shared an updated list on Tuesday morning, revealing three schools believed to be the frontrunners for the Dominican native, which included Iowa, Indiana and Oklahoma.

Emely Rodriguez, a 6-foot-0 freshman, arrived in Orlando last offseason as a four-star prospect out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. In her first season of college basketball, she played 25 games, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Where will Emely Rodriguez fit if she joins Jan Jensen's Iowa?

The Iowa Hawkeyes need a player like Emely Rodriguez, especially after the departure of Lucy Olsen to the WNBA and Addison O'Grady, Sydney Affolter and AJ Ediger exhausting their eligibility.

Olsen, O'Grady and Affolter were the top contributors for the Hawkeyes last season, combining for 35.7 points per game. Their departures have left a void in the team's offense, making the addition of a talented scorer like Rodriguez all the more crucial.

While Jan Jensen has been fortunate not to lose a huge chunk of players to the transfer portal, the available players are just not enough to ensure they compete at the highest level.

According to the On3 transfer portal tracker, Iowa's only loss in the transfer portal this offseason was freshman guard Aaliyah Guyton, who committed to Illinois.

On the other hand, the Hawkeyes secured the commitment of Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi Wright. As a freshman last season, Wright put up 7.2 ppg, 2.6 apg and 2.2 rpg.

If Emely Rodriguez joins Iowa, she would likely have a significant role to play besides Hannah Stuelke, Taylor McCabe, Kylie Feuerbach and Chazadi Wright.

The Hawkeyes also welcomed three new players in the Class of 2025, namely five-star guard Addie Deal and four-star prospects Journey Houston and Layla Hays.

