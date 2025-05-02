Insider claims PJ Haggerty's return to Memphis "improbable" as Tigers transfer guard looks for new destination

PJ Haggerty’s return to Memphis appears bleaker by the day. Although a Monday report revealed that Haggerty was considering four schools, including a potential return to Memphis, analyst Jeff Goodman updated on Thursday it is unlikely he will wear a Tigers uniform again.

Goodman tweeted that the North Carolina State Wolfpack are heavy favorites to land Haggerty out of the schools listed.

"NC State is heavily in the mix, Haggerty is not slated to visit Ole Miss anytime soon, and Texas is not and hasn’t ever been involved, a source told @TheFieldOf68. A return to Memphis seems improbable right now," he wrote.`

Goodman, a co-host on The Field of 68, noted that the sophomore guard will test the NBA waters and has scheduled a workout with the Boston Celtics on Friday. He added that PJ Haggerty is projected to go in the mid-second round or go undrafted in this year's draft.

Earlier on Thursday, Goodman had listed NC State and Ole Miss as the two frontrunners to sign Haggerty on his podcast "The Field of 68: After Dark." He emphasized that both programs are in dire need of an explosive scorer like Haggerty to improve their rosters.

However, a few hours later, Goodman reported that the Texas native has no plans to visit Chris Beard's program.

Top transfer prospect PJ Haggerty stands at No. 2 overall ranking

PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal on Apr. 17 as one of the best players available. After redshirting his freshman year at TCU, the 6-foot-3 guard spent his true freshman season at Tulsa.

He was named the AAC Freshman of the Year after averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Haggerty transferred to Memphis last summer, where he further elevated his game, averaging 21.7 ppg and 5.8 rpg.

247Sports gave PJ Haggerty a transfer rating of 99, making him the No. 2 transfer in the portal behind former UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who committed to Michigan.

Many sources, including Jeff Goodman, report that Haggerty is seeking $4 million in NIL money to transfer to a new school.

"The Memphis transfer who was asking for 4 million when he went in the portal. It's been kind of quiet here lately," Goodman said, via Field of 68. "I'm surprised it didn't get done quicker. But the numbers have come down a little bit."

This might explain why his recruitment has been quiet despite being one of the top transfers available.

