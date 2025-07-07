Insider ranks Dawn Staley's South Carolina as part of biggest transfer portal winners following MiLaysia Fulwiley exit, Ta'Niya Latson addition

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks lost two players to the transfer portal — MiLaysia Fulwiley and Sakima Walker this offseason. But the Gamecocks are still considered one of the transfer portal's winners thanks to the addition of the nation's leading scorer, Ta'Niya Latson, from Florida State.

On Sunday, Talia Goodman, a recruiting reporter for On3, published an article ranking the winners and losers in the SEC following the transfer portal, with South Carolina being tabbed as one of the winners.

Despite losing one of their rising young stars in Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU, Goodman mentioned the Gamecocks adding Latson as a reason why they were one of the SEC's biggest winners.

Fulwiley was the SEC Sixth Player of the Year last season and averaged 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Latson, one of the two transfers Dawn Staley and her staff brought in this offseason, averaged 25.2 ppg and 4.6 rpg last season for the Seminoles.

"(Ta'Niya) was considered one of the top two transfers to enter the portal and it’s no surprise she’s chosen the Gamecocks as her landing spot," Goodman wrote.

South Carolina also added Mississippi State transfer Madina Okot, a 6-foot-6 center who put up 11.3 ppg and 9.6 rpg as a junior last season.

Among Goodman's other SEC winners were Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU. The "disappointments," according to Goodman, were Alabama and Mississippi State.

Ta'Niya Latson explains her reason for joining Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Ta'Niya Latson had several offers when she decided to enter the transfer portal in April. But once Dawn Staley and South Carolina came calling, she knew that was where she wanted to be.

"I talked to a lot of schools. Ultimately, I knew my goals, and I knew my vision and South Carolina had that," Latson said during a media availability last week, per the Greenville News.

"The coaching staff, the culture they have and I know the standard they have. ... Coach Staley is amazing, my teammates are amazing, so it was an easy choice for me."

The Gamecocks have won two national championships in the last four years, making any player want to play for Staley. Additionally, Latson, who is entering her final year, is looking to conclude her collegiate career with a championship.

