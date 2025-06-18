Insider ranks LeBron James' son Bryce James' Arizona teammate among top performers at Team USA U19 training camp

Bryce James, son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, will start his collegiate career at the Arizona Wildcats next season. He will also be joined by a five-star recruit, Koa Peat, who ranks No. 8 in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings).

Furthermore, Peat was named in the 18-member squad to represent USA Basketball U19 at the World Cup in Switzerland. The list was published by League Ready's Jacob Myers, who revealed the final 18-member roster on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

On3's Jamie Shaw also talked about Peat and his performance at the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Koa Peat is a veteran of USA Basketball, and the competition that this setting brings. The former Five-Star Plus+ forward has won a gold medal in each of the past three summers. Listed at 6-foot-8, the forward has a robust skill set."

Shaw also commended Koa Peat's ball-handling and rebounding abilities.

"He is comfortable initiating the offense or playing as an offensive hub with the ball in his hands. The physical presence Peat brought was consistently a factor. He rebounded at a high rate and he finished plays at and above the rim with a purpose," said Jamie Shaw.

"The jump shot remains a question with Peat, but his production remains unquestioned, as does his ability to impact a game, on both ends of the court, at multiple levels."

Team USA was drawn in Group D along with Australia, France and Cameroon. The team has a 4-2 record against Australia and 6-1 against France and will face Cameroon for the first time.

They will be led by the Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd, assistant coaches Grant McCasland (Texas Tech Raiders) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame Fighting Irish).

Bryce James, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries share reactions as Arizona center Carter Bryant's NBA Draft decision

Carter Bryant announced that he will enter the 2025 NBA Draft on June 3 via his Instagram account.

His post received comments from Bryce James, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries.

"Yeaaaaaaaaa," commented Bryce James.

"Be great fam," added Peat.

Brayden Burries commented with two emojis."🙏🏽🤞🏽."

Apart from Bryce James, Peat and Burries, the Wildcats also signed Dwayne Aristode from Brewster Academy.

