"Investigate the refs": Arizona fans smell foul play as Cooper Flagg, Duke stun Caleb Love's Wildcats in Sweet 16 game

Duke star Cooper Flagg led the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils to a 100-93 win over the No. 4-seeded Arizona Wildcats, led by talented guard Caleb Love. Flagg tallied 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the contest to book the Blue Devils' spot in the Elite Eight.

Flagg was on fire during the first half, tallying 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists to give Duke a six-point lead at halftime before dominating the rest of the contest.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Cooper Flagg's team winning against the Wildcats, with some calls not falling their way.

Other fans were simply concerned with the Blue Devils' performance that allowed Arizona back into the contest.

"How do you blow a 20 points lead," one fan tweeted.

"Greatly concerned about this team with tonight's performance," another fan tweeted.

"GREAT WIN but our defense looks very shaky!!!! Be ready Saturday fellas!!!!" One fan tweeted.

Cooper Flagg backed to win Natty with Duke by NBA star

Cooper Flagg missed most of the ACC Tournament with an ankle injury, but his return to the Duke Blue Devils' starting lineup has been seamless. Ahead of the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 clash against the Arizona Wildcats, Flagg received praise from another NBA star.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Wednesday's segment of the "New Heights" show backed Cooper to win the natty.

"The first time I saw him play live was, this was two summers ago," Tatum said. "I hosted my first JT elite camp. So I had like the best 20, 25 players in the country, you know, that were sophomores and juniors or whatever. So it's been cool to see like hanging around those guys there for a weekend. And a lot of them are in a tournament now. And you know, the first impression I had of Coop was just how hard he played, how he competed.

"In high school, it's rare to see a guy that wants to guard the other best player, trying to block every shot, rebounding, and he just plays the right way. He has a great feel for the game. He knows how to set a screen. He knows when to cut, he likes to get his teammates involved. And, you know, it's been on full display all season and a big reason why, you know, they have a chance to win a championship."

The talented Flagg has averaged 18.7 points on 48.8% shooting from the floor and 36.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and is the favorite to win the National Player of the Year ahead of Auburn Tigers star Johni Broome.

Next up for Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils is a clash against the No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday evening for a spot in the Final Four.

