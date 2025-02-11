  • home icon
  Iowa HC Jan Jensen pens heartwarming message as the Hawkeyes secure an 81-66 win

Iowa HC Jan Jensen pens heartwarming message as the Hawkeyes secure an 81-66 win

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Feb 11, 2025 14:31 GMT
Iowa coach Jan Jensen
Iowa coach Jan Jensen (Image Source: Getty)

Iowa coach Jan Jensen expressed her delight after her side's 81-66 victory over Nebraska on Monday night. Jensen posted a graphic of the final score and her team's postgame celebration on Instagram.

"Bringin’ home the W👊🏼 Proud of our Hawks & just feelin’ so grateful and blessed for our fans! Thx for being with us…Let’s keep in rollin’, shall we?!?🙏🏻," the coach wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram (@janjensen13/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@janjensen13/IG)

After a horrible start to their Big Ten season, going 2-6 in the first eight games and losing five straight, the Hawkeyes have found their rhythm in recent weeks.

also-read-trending Trending

They have won six consecutive games since their 50-49 loss to Oregon in January, improving their record to 7-6 in conference play.

Jensen also praised star performer Lucy Olsen, who led the way with a season-high 32 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists.

"B1G (Lucy) sure did have a B1G night😉I’m thinkin’ Hawkeye nation will agree with me when I say, I sure am glad she’s a Hawkeye. Love ya, Luce! Let’s keep it goin’👊🏼," Jensen wrote on X.

The win at Pinnacle Bank Arena avenged Iowa's 84-87 overtime loss to Nebraska at home last month.

Jan Jensen hyped her squad after back-to-back road wins

Before the Iowa Hawkeyes players head back to the tunnel after their win over Nebraska, Jan Jensen gathered them in a celebratory huddle for a postgame speech.

IowaWBB posted a video of the special moment on social media, which captured Jensen's empowering words to her team.

"So glad of you! You did it. Back-to-back road wins. Awesome. Let's keep it rolling," Jensen said. "We love you."

The Hawkeyes followed up their 68-60 victory at Minnesota on Thursday with another decisive win on the road to hand Nebraska their third straight loss.

Iowa's last consecutive road win streak was in November.

"I'm just so thankful I'm happy," Jensen said postgame. "They're just such a great group and I just feel so thankful God's blessed us with a good little streak here.
"They worked so hard and they kept believing, but that doesn't guarantee you all these things. Now that they've got a few in a row, man, the locker room is just so happy."

The Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6) are still far from the top of the Big Ten standings. They return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday to host Rutgers.

Edited by Ribin Peter
