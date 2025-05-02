Iowa hooper Jada Gyamfi drops 5-word reaction ahead of Iowa's road clash vs Juju Watkins' USC 

Jada Gyamfi and the Iowa Hawkeyes' list of conference opponents is out and the Hawkeyes cast is nothing but excited. The program posted a graphic of Hannah Stuelke on its IG account on Thursday with the logos of its home and road opponents for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

The program will host eight games for teams like Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and others. With that, they travel to face programs like Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA and JuJu Watkins' USC.

"Schedule loading... #Hawkeyes," the Instagram post read.

Ad

Trending

As fans reacted to Iowa's list of opponents, Jada Gyamfi also joined in the comment section:

"Hey Siri play California girls," she wrote.

With that, Gyamfi's teammate Callie Levin replied, reminding the forward of the school's visit to Rutgers:

"@jadagyamfi also welcome to New York," Levin said.

Taylor Stremlow followed suit to showcase her excitement with several emojis:

Fans, Gyamfi, Callie Levin and Iowa players react to the Hawkeyes' schedule | via @iowawbb/ig

Even though the opponent list is out for Iowa, it could be some time before a final schedule with dates, times and venues is released. It will also determine which teams the Hawkeyes could face multiple times during conference games. They faced Nebraska twice last season, losing the home game and winning the road contest.

Ad

One of the biggest wins for the program came against the USC Trojans in February. The team was aligned to retire Caitlin Clark's jersey after the game. They defeated JuJu Watkins and Co. 76-69 behind Lucy Olsen's 28 points, giving the program legend's special night a perfect start.

Jada Gyamfi will not pursue professional basketball after her Iowa days

Jada Gyamfi continues to be an integral part of the Iowa women's basketball team. She had been part of it since the beginning of her college journey. However, despite her experience, the forward is not aiming at turning pro.

Ad

During a "Fresh Tawk" podcast episode earlier this year, Gyamfi revealed that she aspires to be an elementary teacher. She also highlighted the shortage of teachers in the nation and encouraged her fans to pursue proper education to fill up roles.

"I want to be an elementary teacher," Gyamfi said. "I haven't really decided what grade I prefer, but I think that I will be happy anywhere and there's a little bit of a shortage for teachers right now.

Ad

"So, I shouldn't have any trouble finding a job. We need more teachers. Go to school to be a teacher," she added.

(from 1:28 mark onwards)

Jada Gyamfi will enter her senior year next season. She is among a few players who have played under both coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here