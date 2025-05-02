Iowa hooper Jada Gyamfi drops 5-word reaction ahead of Iowa's road clash vs Juju Watkins' USC 

Jada Gyamfi and the Iowa Hawkeyes' list of conference opponents is out and the Hawkeyes cast is nothing but excited. The program posted a graphic of Hannah Stuelke on its IG account on Thursday with the logos of its home and road opponents for the 2025-26 season.
The program will host eight games for teams like Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and others. With that, they travel to face programs like Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA and JuJu Watkins' USC.
"Schedule loading... #Hawkeyes," the Instagram post read.
As fans reacted to Iowa's list of opponents, Jada Gyamfi also joined in the comment section:
"Hey Siri play California girls," she wrote.
With that, Gyamfi's teammate Callie Levin replied, reminding the forward of the school's visit to Rutgers:
"@jadagyamfi also welcome to New York," Levin said.
Taylor Stremlow followed suit to showcase her excitement with several emojis:
Even though the opponent list is out for Iowa, it could be some time before a final schedule with dates, times and venues is released. It will also determine which teams the Hawkeyes could face multiple times during conference games. They faced Nebraska twice last season, losing the home game and winning the road contest.
One of the biggest wins for the program came against the USC Trojans in February. The team was aligned to retire Caitlin Clark's jersey after the game. They defeated JuJu Watkins and Co. 76-69 behind Lucy Olsen's 28 points, giving the program legend's special night a perfect start.
Jada Gyamfi will not pursue professional basketball after her Iowa days
Jada Gyamfi continues to be an integral part of the Iowa women's basketball team. She had been part of it since the beginning of her college journey. However, despite her experience, the forward is not aiming at turning pro.
During a "Fresh Tawk" podcast episode earlier this year, Gyamfi revealed that she aspires to be an elementary teacher. She also highlighted the shortage of teachers in the nation and encouraged her fans to pursue proper education to fill up roles.
"I want to be an elementary teacher," Gyamfi said. "I haven't really decided what grade I prefer, but I think that I will be happy anywhere and there's a little bit of a shortage for teachers right now.
"So, I shouldn't have any trouble finding a job. We need more teachers. Go to school to be a teacher," she added.
(from 1:28 mark onwards)
Jada Gyamfi will enter her senior year next season. She is among a few players who have played under both coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here