Iowa's Jada Gyamfi gets "fired up" from Caitlin Clark's inspirational answer about Fever's WNBA ambition

Caitlin Clark has big dreams for the Indiana Fever this season, and former teammate Jada Gyamfi is hyped up about it. When asked what success looks like for her WNBA squad this coming season, Clark's answer was simple — a championship.

Ad

ESPNW posted about the star's ambitions on Instagram Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Gyamfi, Clark's former Iowa teammate, shared the post to her Instagram story with her reaction.

"Fired me up on this Thursday morning🔥🔥," Gyamfi's Instagram story read.

Jada Gyamfi shows support for former teammate Caitlin Clark on her Instagram story

Clark and Gyamfi were teammates at Iowa from 2022 to 2024. During those two seasons, the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament both years and competed in back-to-back national championship games, cementing Clark's legacy as one of the best college women's basketball players in history.

Ad

While Clark has since moved on to the WNBA, Gyamfi has another season remaining at Iowa. As a junior, she averaged a career-high 1.7 points per game while shooting 70%. The two may no longer be teammates, but Gyamfi's support of Clark's WNBA career is clear.

WNBA: Indiana Fever Media Day - Source: Imagn

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark came to the WNBA already with an impressive list of accolades. At Iowa, she became a four-time All-American and two-time Player of the Year. She led NCAA DI in assists for three straight seasons and became the all-time leading scorer with 28.4 points per game over her college career.

Ad

The star guard was drafted No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA draft and didn't disappoint in her rookie season. Clark had an immediate impact on Indiana and started in all 40 games. She led the team in points (19.2 ppg), assists (8.4) and steals (1.3).

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Clark's impact on the WNBA and women's sports in general in her rookie season was clear. Along with being named WNBA Rookie of the Year, the guard was also AP's Female Athlete of the Year and TIME's Athlete of the Year.

Ad

"I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season -- my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds," Clark said.

Now, Clark is clear about what she wants the future to hold for the Fever — a 2025 WNBA championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here