Iowa's Jada Gyamfi gets "fired up" from Caitlin Clark's inspirational answer about Fever's WNBA ambition

Caitlin Clark has big dreams for the Indiana Fever this season, and former teammate Jada Gyamfi is hyped up about it. When asked what success looks like for her WNBA squad this coming season, Clark's answer was simple — a championship.
ESPNW posted about the star's ambitions on Instagram Thursday.
Gyamfi, Clark's former Iowa teammate, shared the post to her Instagram story with her reaction.
"Fired me up on this Thursday morning🔥🔥," Gyamfi's Instagram story read.
Clark and Gyamfi were teammates at Iowa from 2022 to 2024. During those two seasons, the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament both years and competed in back-to-back national championship games, cementing Clark's legacy as one of the best college women's basketball players in history.
While Clark has since moved on to the WNBA, Gyamfi has another season remaining at Iowa. As a junior, she averaged a career-high 1.7 points per game while shooting 70%. The two may no longer be teammates, but Gyamfi's support of Clark's WNBA career is clear.
Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark came to the WNBA already with an impressive list of accolades. At Iowa, she became a four-time All-American and two-time Player of the Year. She led NCAA DI in assists for three straight seasons and became the all-time leading scorer with 28.4 points per game over her college career.
The star guard was drafted No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA draft and didn't disappoint in her rookie season. Clark had an immediate impact on Indiana and started in all 40 games. She led the team in points (19.2 ppg), assists (8.4) and steals (1.3).
Clark's impact on the WNBA and women's sports in general in her rookie season was clear. Along with being named WNBA Rookie of the Year, the guard was also AP's Female Athlete of the Year and TIME's Athlete of the Year.
"I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season -- my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds," Clark said.
Now, Clark is clear about what she wants the future to hold for the Fever — a 2025 WNBA championship.
