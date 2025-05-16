Iowa hoopers Taylor Stremlow, Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter and more can't contain their excitement as former teammate shares graduation snaps 

Iowa Hawkeyes stars Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow and others expressed their delight after former teammate Lucy Olsen shared some graduation pictures on Instagram. Olsen spent one season with the Hawkeyes after transferring from Villanova last year.
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania native posted a carousel of pictures from her graduation ceremony. She celebrated in a unique way — wearing a cap and gown while holding a basketball and posing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"Time to take the student out of student-athlete," the caption read.
Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages, including from her former Iowa teammates.
"UR SO OLD AND MATUREEEE!!" freshman guard Taylor Stremlow wrote.
"BOOM," Kylie Feuerbach commented.
"Yes queeennnn," senior guard Affolter added.
"YAY YAY YAY," forward AJ Ediger said.
Tania Davis, Iowa's player development coach, also reacted to the post:
"Yes ma’am!! So proud of you and happy for you," Davis wrote.
Olsen led the Hawkeyes in scoring last season with 17.9 points per game. She will play in the WNBA this year after being drafted with the No. 23 pick by the Washington Mystics.
Taylor Stremlow and Lucy Olsen react to Kylie Feuerbach's graduation photos
Kylie Feuerbach started her college career with Iowa State in 2020 and transferred to Iowa a year later. This spring, she was among the student-athletes who graduated from the university, including Olsen and Sydney Affolter.
Fuerbach, a 6-foot senior guard, shared several photos on Instagram last week celebrating the special milestone.
"Undergrad -> Grad #graduating #again," she captioned the post.
Feuerbach was with fellow senior Affolter in some of the snaps as they posed in their graduation robes at Kinnick Stadium — the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team. Besides, some of the photos were taken at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the two spent most of their college years playing basketball.
Many fans flocked to the comments section, including some of her teammates who expressed their love for her.
"Okay studioussss," Taylor Stremlow commented.
"CUTE," Olsen wrote.
"my bestie always!!!!" Affolter added.
Kylie Feuerbach played 34 games last season for the Hawkeyes, averaging 6.7 ppg and 2.3 apg. With one year of eligibility remaining, she chose to return to Iowa for her final season.
Meanwhile, Olsen will begin her professional career in the WNBA. Affolter, who also graduated, bid farewell to Iowa but has not yet announced her next career move.
