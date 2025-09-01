Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi goes berserk as Kate Martin impresses vs Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi has spent her offseason documenting precious moments on social media while waiting for the opening of the 2025-26 women's basketball season.On Sunday, she was spotted on the stands, watching the Golden State Valkyries-Indiana Fever showdown at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.One of the moments she uploaded on her Instagram story was when Valkyries guard Kate Martin buried a 3-pointer that kept her team up by double-digits in the fourth quarter. Gyamfi went berserk on social media and posted a one-word comment that read:&quot;MONEYYYYYY&quot;This was in reference to Kate Martin's nickname that she gained while she was in Iowa due to her uncanny ability to hit shots in crucial moments of the game. A fan captured Martin's moment and posted it on his X account.Martin ended up as one of the key contributors in Golden State's 75-63 win over the Indiana Fever, who continued to miss the services of superstar guard Caitlin Clark.She finished with 10 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed two rebounds in 15 minutes for the Valkyries, who improved to 21-18 and moved up to sixth place in the race for the WNBA playoffs.Martin's exploits relegated the Fever to eighth place in the standings at 21-19. Indiana is now half a game behind Golden State and seventh-placed Seattle Storm (22-19) as the league nears its homestretch.Jada Gyamfi is having an eventful offseason while waiting for the start of the 2025-26 women's basketball seasonIowa forward Jada Gyamfi is having a busy offseason while waiting for the start of the 2025-26 women's basketball season.She has been a prominent figure on Instagram with more than 62,000 followers and runs the &quot;Fresh Tawk&quot; podcast that can be seen on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.And on August 20, Gyamfi launched the third season of her podcast with freshman Layla Hays and Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi &quot;Chit-Chat&quot; Wright as her guests. They discussed the experiences Hays and Wright had with Iowa in her first few months in school and the transition to Iowa basketball.Gyamfi is approaching her fourth year with the Hawkeyes, as she hopes to contribute more this season after playing sparingly over the past three years to spell out the starting forward or center who is either tired or mired with foul trouble.In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Gyamfi has appeared in 39 games and averaged 1.3 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.