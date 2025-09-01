  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi goes berserk as Kate Martin impresses vs Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi goes berserk as Kate Martin impresses vs Caitlin Clark’s Fever

By Geoff
Published Sep 01, 2025 06:37 GMT
Iowa&rsquo;s Jada Gyamfi goes berserk as Kate Martin impresses vs Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s Fever (Image Source: IMAGN)
Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi goes berserk as Kate Martin impresses vs Caitlin Clark’s Fever (Image Source: IMAGN)

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi has spent her offseason documenting precious moments on social media while waiting for the opening of the 2025-26 women's basketball season.

Ad

On Sunday, she was spotted on the stands, watching the Golden State Valkyries-Indiana Fever showdown at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

One of the moments she uploaded on her Instagram story was when Valkyries guard Kate Martin buried a 3-pointer that kept her team up by double-digits in the fourth quarter. Gyamfi went berserk on social media and posted a one-word comment that read:

"MONEYYYYYY"

This was in reference to Kate Martin's nickname that she gained while she was in Iowa due to her uncanny ability to hit shots in crucial moments of the game. A fan captured Martin's moment and posted it on his X account.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Martin ended up as one of the key contributors in Golden State's 75-63 win over the Indiana Fever, who continued to miss the services of superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

She finished with 10 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed two rebounds in 15 minutes for the Valkyries, who improved to 21-18 and moved up to sixth place in the race for the WNBA playoffs.

Martin's exploits relegated the Fever to eighth place in the standings at 21-19. Indiana is now half a game behind Golden State and seventh-placed Seattle Storm (22-19) as the league nears its homestretch.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi is having an eventful offseason while waiting for the start of the 2025-26 women's basketball season

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi is having a busy offseason while waiting for the start of the 2025-26 women's basketball season.

She has been a prominent figure on Instagram with more than 62,000 followers and runs the "Fresh Tawk" podcast that can be seen on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

Ad

And on August 20, Gyamfi launched the third season of her podcast with freshman Layla Hays and Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright as her guests. They discussed the experiences Hays and Wright had with Iowa in her first few months in school and the transition to Iowa basketball.

Gyamfi is approaching her fourth year with the Hawkeyes, as she hopes to contribute more this season after playing sparingly over the past three years to spell out the starting forward or center who is either tired or mired with foul trouble.

In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Gyamfi has appeared in 39 games and averaged 1.3 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications