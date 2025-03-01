Iowa's Jada Gyamfi & pet dog enjoy "watching mama" Kylie Feuerbach practice in latest IG video 

Senior guard Kylie Feuerbach and junior forward Jada Gyamfi had a unique guest starring in one of their recent practices. In Gyamfi's Instagram stories from Saturday, she posted an image of Feuerbach, as her puppy "Tobi," a Maltipoo, sat in the foreground.

"Watching mama hoop @kyliefeuerbach," she wrote on the story post.

Gyamfi also uploaded a brief video of the puppy chasing Feuerbach during a full-court sprint, captioning the story:

"My new hyper obsession," she added.

Gyamfi's stories for Kylie Feuerbach's pet dog at Iowa practice | via @jadagyamfi/ig

Gyamfi is an avid animal lover. During a weekend trip to North Carolina in November 2024 to meet her best friend, Gabbie Marshall, the forward was seen showering love and posing with the former Iowa guard's poodle.

Jada Gyamfi's posts came four days after Kylie Feuerbach posted an Instagram dump around her puppy. The pictures included Tobi's toys, Feuerbach selfies with the puppy and snippets of the two traveling together. The guard has also created a personal IG account for the puppy (@tobithemaltipooo).

The post was admired by fans and Iowa Hawkeyes players such as Taylor Stremlow, Sydney Affolter, Callie Levin, Gyamfi and more. The program's player development coach Tania Davis also commented on Feuerbach's post. Former stars Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin also joined in.

Jada Gyamfi will not continue playing competitive basketball after college

Just like Marshall, Jada Gyamfi plans on separating herself from the competitive basketball space after graduating from Iowa. Instead, the forward is aiming at becoming a teacher.

"I want to be an elementary teacher, I haven't really decided what grade I prefer but I think that I will be happy anywhere," she said in an episode of Fresh Tawk in January (at 1:30).

"And there's a little bit of a shortage for teachers right now so I shouldn't have any trouble finding a job. We need more teachers. Go to school to be a teacher."

Jada Gyamfi is also a part of the student-teaching program at Iowa but her participation has been restricted due to her involvement with the women's basketball program. After she is done with her official academic tenure, she reportedly plans on spending a semester as a student teaching on campus.

