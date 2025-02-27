Jada Gyamfi asks Caitlin Clark a favor as Hawkeyes legend’s Iowa comeback attracts more than 15,000 people

Caitlin Clark is coming back to where it all started. On May 4, the Iowa alum and the Indiana Fever will be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face the Brazilian national team. The Hawkeyes' home court can host over 15,000 fans but tickets to the game sold out in minutes.

Clark's former teammate and current Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi had a favor to ask of the WNBA star in the comment section of Iowa's Instagram post on Thursday about the event.

"@caitlinclark22 can you get me a ticket???," Gyamfi commented.

Iowa women's basketball player Jada Gyamfi asks if Caitlin Clark can get her a ticket to the upcoming game (image credit: instagram/iowawbb)

Iowa fans replied to Gyamfi's comment with the same request.

"Facts😂😂," a fan wrote.

"Uh yeah me too🙋‍♀️ I can be a distant cousin😅😂," another fan wrote.

"Came here to ask this!😭," one fan said.

Iowa fans joke that they also want Caitlin Clark to get them tickets (image credit: instagram/iowawbb)

Caitlin Clark & Jada Gyamfi's Time Together at Iowa

Jada Gyamfi is a junior forward for the Hawkeyes and spent two years playing alongside Caitlin Clark. Clark's college career spanned from 2020-24 before she became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

The Hawkeyes were Big Ten Conference tournament champions in both seasons Clark and Gyamfi played together and also served as the NCAA Tournament runner-ups each of those two years. Unfortunately, they didn't win a title together. Despite being one of the most decorated college women's basketball players of all time, Clark left Iowa without a national championship.

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn

Jada Gyamfi's junior season at Iowa

Gyamfi is having her best season yet. The forward is averaging a career-high 2.4 points per game and has seen a significant increase in her field goal percentage. She's shooting 75.0% this season, up from 46.2% last year.

The junior has appeared in seven games for the 19-9 (9-8 Big Ten) Hawkeyes this campaign. In the Jan. 22 win over Washington, Gyamfi had her best game, recording five points and two rebounds.

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn

In her final season playing alongside Clark, Gyamfi made 20 appearances and shot 33.33% from beyond the arc, a stat she has repeated this year.

Clark's return to Iowa is an exciting event that's drawing the attention of many, and former teammates like Gyamfi aren't excluded.

