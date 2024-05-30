The former Iowa Hawkeyes star, Caitlin Clark, teamed up with Gatorade. She was featured in the newest commercial for the sports drink brand. The commercial was narrated by the NBA icon, Michael Jordan, who emphasized the "it" factor that athletes have. The commercial included several other top athletes, like A'ja Wilson, Damian Lillard, Josh Allen, and Jayson Tatum.

Apart from the advertisement, she also participated in a brand photoshoot where she posed for a black-and-white picture with orange-colored sweat, the color of the orange-flavored drink. The caption of the post was:

"Working for IT every day."

Trending

Current Iowa Hawkeyes player and Clark's former teammate, Jada Gyamfi, wrote a comment on her post. The comment was a direct reply to the caption of the image.

"Work for it twin," commented Gyamfi under the post.

Image Credit: Caitlin Clark's Instagram Post

The entire Iowa women's basketball team has been rooting for their former star player, who has now transitioned into a pro athlete, playing for the Indiana Fever.

Cavinder twins declare Caitlin Clark is a once-in-a-lifetime player

The Iowa Hawkeyes aren't the only ones hyping up Clark. Haley and Hanna Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes also acknowledged the star power that Clark has shown throughout her years as a college hooper.

The Cavinder twins, who are set to return to the hardwood floor for the final time, appeared on OutKick's "Hot Mic." There, they talked about the impact Caitlin Clark had on women's college basketball. Haley Cavinder said:

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player,” Haley said. “What she’s done for the game over the last year is insanely good for women’s basketball. She’s fun to watch. Everyone wants to watch her.”

“I think she’s amazing, and that’s why people want to watch. Even going into the women’s NBA, I don’t think I’ve ever watched women’s NBA more because Caitlin Clark’s in that league.”

Clark's impact has been profound on the WNBA as well. Her debut game became the most-watched WNBA matchup since 2001. While Clark has had her struggles shooting the ball in the pros—just 38% from the floor and 31% on 3-pointers—she will most likely continue to work every day to improve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here