Iowa star Gabbie Marshall's boyfriend Spencer Touro marks his presence during epic LSU vs. Iowa showdown

The Iowa star, Gabbie Marshall, is putting up an extremely impressive fight against the LSU Lady Tigers with the help of her talented teammates. To support her and give her more motivation, Marshall's boyfriend, Spencer Touro, turned up at the game.

The personal trainer shared a few pictures from Albany, New York. He also wrote a message to his girlfriend in one of the pictures.

"Somebody send her @"

Iowa has played eight players already, but Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall have yet to sit. They have all played 20 minutes until halftime.

Marshall is dating Touro, who is not only a personal trainer at West Branch but is also the head trainer of the sophomore baseball team at Benton People Group Secondary School since May 2022.

Gabbie Marshall recently shared pictures of their first anniversary on Instagram and wrote:

"1 year with the most selfless, loving and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you!!"

Spencer Tuoro has also played basketball and football at Iowa.

Gabbie Marshall reveals Iowa Hawkeyes' goal before every March Madness

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ardently playing against the LSU Lady Tigers to clinch their spot in the Final Four. Before the matchup, the fifth-year senior guard reiterated the goal Iowa sets every year before the beginning of March Madness.

While speaking to the reporter, Gabbie Marshall and her teammates reflected on their ambitions and journey thus far.

"Obviously, it's really exciting," Gabbie Marshall said. "You know our goal at the beginning of the year is obviously final four. That’s been on our minds, that’s in all of our minds. That’s something we talk about obviously we do take it game by game." (starting at 15:34)

She also expressed the pride the team feels for securing back-to-back appearances to the Elite Eight.

"We have some short term goals but you know back to back Elite Eight that’s something to be proud of. I think it speaks to just the experience this team had together and you know these coaches deserve it all. I’m happy for the girls happy for the coaches and just what we’ve been able to do this year."

The Iowa Hawkeyes currently have a strong lead against their opponent. It will be exciting to witness who advances to the Final Four.