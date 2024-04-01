"Our goal at beginning of year is obviously final four": Gabbie Marshall reiterates Iowa's March Madness plans ahead of LSU matchup

As the Iowa Hawkeyes gear up for a crucial Elite Eight matchup against LSU, fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall stands resolute, echoing the team's unwavering goal set at the beginning of the season – to reach the Final Four.

With just a day separating them from a rematch of last year's national championship against LSU, the Hawkeyes took to the media to reaffirm their ambitions and reflect on their journey thus far.

"Obviously, it’s really exciting. You know our goal at the beginning of the year is obviously final four. That’s been on our minds, that’s in all of our minds. That’s something we talk about obviously we do take it game by game." (starting at 15:34)

Having secured back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, Marshall highlighted the pride the team feels in their accomplishments. She said:

"We have some short term goals but you know back to back elite Eight that’s something to be proud of. I think it speaks to just the experience this team had together and you know these coaches deserve it all. I’m happy for the girls happy for the coaches and just what we’ve been able to do this year."

In their Sweet 16 triumph over Colorado, Iowa's starters showcased their prowess, each finishing in double-figure scoring. Caitlin Clark notched her 66th career double-double with an impressive 29 points and 15 assists.

Junior guard Sydney Affolter contributed a flawless 6-for-6 shooting, tallying 15 points. Reflecting on Iowa's gameplay, Gabbie Marshall highlighted their strategy of exploiting their strengths.

"Yeah, I think you kind of have to pick and choose with our team. We pass up good shots for great shots. We really pride ourselves on our assists."

This approach, evident in their 20 assists against Colorado, encapsulates the essence of Iowa basketball.

Gabbie Marshall shines in Sweet 16 victory

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall e­xcelled during the Swe­et 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She­ scored 14 points, shooting 5-of-8 from the field, making 4-of-5 3-pointe­rs.

Marshall's performance was particularly notable after going scoreless in the previous round against West Virginia. She emphasized the team's collective effort, saying:

"It really shows what we're capable of doing if we play together and play a complete 40-minute game."

Gabbie Marshall benefited from the defensive attention drawn by teammate Caitlin Clark, who recorded 29 points in the game. Reflecting on the team's potential, Marshall highlighted Iowa's versatility and balanced scoring, asserting:

"We're kind of just hard to guard. You have to pick and choose if you’re going to stay in the paint on Hannah [Stuelke], then the shooters are going to be wide open.”

Gabbie's contribution proved instrumental in Iowa's commanding 89-68 victory over Colorado.