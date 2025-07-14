Butler freshman Jack McCaffery celebrated his birthday in style, and Iowa women’s basketball forward Jada Gyamfi took notice. In an Instagram repost on Monday, Gyamfi shared a photo originally posted by the official Butler men’s basketball account, which featured McCaffery in a sleeveless black top on the court.

Jada Gyamfi appeared in 11 games last season, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game while shooting 70% from the field.

“Happy Bulldog Birthday, @sniperj22 🐶🥳,” the caption from Butler read.

“Twinnnnnn🖤🖤,” Gyamfi added.

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi shares 1-word message for Butler guard Jack McCaffery on his special day - Image source: Instagram/jadagyamfi

The post was a lighthearted shoutout to Jack McCaffery on his big day. The 6-foot-9 forward played for Iowa City West High School and signed with Butler last July.

He chose the Bulldogs over other offers from Iowa, Virginia, Wake Forest and Bryant. He averaged 21.2 points as a senior and led West High with 3.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

McCaffery played for the Madden Brothers on the UAA Rise circuit in 2024, averaging 18.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He scored 36 points against the Atlanta All-Stars, sinking nine three-pointers in the process.

Jada Gyamfi embraces Iowa Women’s Basketball’s locker room tradition

As she prepared for her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, senior forward Jada Gyamfi looked ready to step into a leadership role on and off the court. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, Gyamfi spoke with reporters following a summer practice this week.

She opened up about a long-running locker room prank that became part of the squad’s culture. When asked if she had any jokes or antics for the group as a veteran, the forward was candid about her thoughts.

“Okay, so I have fake cockroaches in my locker,” Gyamfi said. “They’ve been passed down for many years. Kate [Martin] had them when I got here, and I took them from her when she left.”

The prank involved planting the fake bugs in teammates’ shoes, backpacks or even tossing them around after grueling workouts.

“Sometimes, when everyone’s really tired after weights.” Gyamfi said. “I’ll grab one and throw it and see if anyone notices. It’s really funny.”

According to Gyamfi, the tradition was likely going on for about eight years, and she was unsure who exactly started it. She believed that former Hawkeye Kate Martin was the originator.

