Iowa star Lucy Olsen drops 1-word reaction to teammate Hannah Stuelke's snaps in mellow violet light

Lucy Olsen is wrapping up her last month with the Iowa Hawkeyes and is making the best out of the days. After sharing a photo of herself, Hannah Stuelke, Taylor Stremlow and Callie Levin chatting together, the senior guard showed more love to her teammate.

On Sunday, Stuelke posted a photo of her sitting on a couch as the room was filled with a purple light. A neon sign on the wall read, "You're like really pretty." The junior guard captioned it with a purple heart emoji.

Lucy Olsen commented on the photo with just one word:

"Cuteee."

Lucy Olsen's comment on Hannah Stuelker's post (Credit: Instagram/@hannahstuelke)

After a tough run in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament, Olsen and Stuelke, along with their Hawkeyes teammates, prepare for a better run in March Madness. They have some pressure as Iowa made it to the championship game each of the last two years, and doing so for a third time seems like a far-fetched dream.

The Hawkeyes' March Madness run is set to begin on Saturday. On Selection Sunday, it was announced that Iowa is the No. 6. seed in the Spokane Regional 4. For their first game, Lucy Olsen and Co. will take on No. 11 seed Murray State.

This is Iowa's seventh straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. If they win against Murray State, the Hawkeyes will take on the winner of the clash between No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast. The second round game will tip off on Mar. 24.

Lucy Olsen and Hannah Stuelke earn Big Ten honors

After three years at Villanova, Lucy Olsen transferred to Iowa just as they lost Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin to the WNBA draft last year. She came off a successful season where she was third in the country in scoring averaging 23.3 points.

However, with the Hawkeyes, Olsen's production has gone down as she is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She still made the honor list as Olsen's name was included in the Big Ten first team. She was also named the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Hannah Stuelke averaged 12.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.2 apg and 1.0 steals. While her scoring went down from last year, the junior improved in rebounds and assists. She was named to the second-team All-Big Ten, just like last year.

