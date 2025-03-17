Iowa star Lucy Olsen drops 2-word reaction as Hawkeyes prepare for March Madness

Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen is ready for March Madness. She shared a photo grid of the Hawkeyes team in a great mood on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Ad

"Dancy dance," she captioned the photo.

Lucy Olsen shares snap with Iowa women's team on IG story. Image via @lucy3olsen

Olsen and the Hawkeyes were at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Selection Sunday. Iowa was selected as a No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 Murray State on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ad

Trending

Jan Jensen's team failed to defend its Big Ten title after narrowly losing to Creighton in the quarterfinals. However, the Hawkeyes look to redeem themselves, with Olsen leading the charge to win her first NCAA Tournament title.

Lucy Olsen joined Iowa after three seasons at Villanova. She leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 18.0 points and in assists with 4.9 per game this season. This NCAA Tournament will be her first and final as she is expected to end her college career and enter the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

Lucy Olsen reacts to Iowa's seeding in NCAA Tournament

Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen sent a clear message after the Hawkeyes learned of their seeding in the fast-approaching NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes were seeded sixth and will play Murray State in their opener on Saturday.

Olsen is looking forward to making some noise in the event.

“If we played like we did the second half of the season, we would have a different seed. And that's where we're at right now," Olsen said, per a video from Chad Leistikow of Hawkeye Central. "So, I think just taking the momentum that we have, it doesn't really matter where you put us, I'm just happy we got into the tournament and we can make some noise."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Iowa suffered a five-game losing streak in January against Big Ten teams, which eventually affected its seeding. The Hawkeyes had better seeding in the two previous tournaments: a No. 2 seed in 2023 and a No. 1 seed in 2024, largely due to star Caitlin Clark, who ended her collegiate basketball career as the reigning NCAA's all-time scorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here