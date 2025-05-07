Iowa stars Kylie Fuerbach, Callie Levin, and more react as Hannah Stuelke rocks up to "Golden Herkys" in chic outfit

Hannah Stuelke impressed the college basketball world with her attire for the annual Golden Herkys on Tuesday. The award show, organized by the school's student-athletes, recognizes students' academic and athletic excellence from the previous year.
Stuelke walked up to the event in a champagne-colored corset-style design, perfectly draping across the waist to create a flattering effect. A thigh-high slit on the left added to the red-carpet appeal of the dress as the guard completed the look with white pointed-toe heels.
"New uni @ carver," she captioned the post.
As fans stormed the like button and comment section, Iowa players like Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor Stremlow, Callie Levin and others also joined in:
"Blessing my feed😍😍," Stremlow wrote.
"Love it!," Feuerbach commented.
"Golden hr 😍," Levin reacted.
"GAHDDAYUMMMM," Stremlow added.
Taylor McCabe and AJ Ediger also dropped in to hype up Hannah Stuelke:
"Princess mami queen lovely slay elegance af," McCabe commented.
"WOW," Ediger wrote.
Multiple names from the Hawkeyes women's basketball program were announced at the Golden Herkys. Lucy Olsen was named the Athlete and the Outstanding Newcomer of the Year, while Sydney Affolter was named the Hawkeyes of the Year.
Kylie Feuerbach won the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award. The entire Iowa WBB crew earned the Best Moment for defeating USC Trojans earlier this year, hours before Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement.
Hannah Stuelke and Iowa have announced their conference schedule
Hannah Stuelke and the Hawkeyes will play all 18 Big Ten opponents at least once the next season. Nebraska will be a home-and-home series, while the school will face three of the top five teams from the previous season on the road.
Iowa has added five-start HS prospect Addie Deal alongside four-star recruits Layla Hays and Journey Houston. However, the program will have to fill the void left by Lucy Olsen, who has transitioned to the WNBA. Olsen averaged 15.2 points and 4.0 assists last season.
Hannah Stuelke, who averaged 12.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 2.2 assists on 49.8% shooting, can take the scoring leap for Jan Jensen. She could also pair Stuelke with the incoming Georgia Tech transfer Chazadi Wright.
