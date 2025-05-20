Iowa State hoopers Jada Williams, Sydney Harris gush over Audi Crooks enjoying the "change of scenery"

After making Iowa State the program to beat last year, Audi Crooks is making the most of her offseason. On Wednesday, the center posted images depicting the downtime, sharing that she has been focusing on self-reflection and growth.

The star player posted pictures from a recent trip to a seaside town, showcasing her looks in a sarong, boho skirt and other attires. Crooks did not share details of her vacation.

However, she posted an image of the renowned Coco Bongo nightclub, suggesting that she was likely in Mexico's Cancun.

"Change of scenery 🇲🇽," she captioned the post.

As fans hype up Audi Crooks, her teammates Addy Brown, Jada Williams and Sydney Harris commented on her Instagram post.

"I’m loving this view 😍😍😍," Harris commented.

"Who yo photographer," Brown wrote.

"Dumpskiiiiii," Brown added.

"Perioddddddd," Williams joined in.

WBB's Arianna Jackson, alongside Iowa State Volleyball's Pam McCune and Shae Pearson, also dropped in.

"Ayyyyy mami 🔥😍😍😍," Pearson wrote.

"Lovin this era," Jackson commented.

"I love this pics so bad omg," McCune reacted.

"Okay cutie," Jackson added.

Jada Williams, Sydney Harris, other teammates and program volleyball players react to Crooks' post | via @audicrooks55/ig

Audi Crooks is coming off her best college season

Audi Crooks was one of the best players in the NCAA circuit last season. She set the single-season program record with 820 points, scoring in double digits across all contests. She poured in an average of 23.4 points per game on 60.5% shooting, grabbing her the seventh spot on the scoring leaderboard.

The center's highest-scoring game came against Kansas State Wildcats, where she posted 36 points and 10 rebounds while making 14 of 18 attempts.

While Crooks broke multiple Big 12 and Iowa State records, the most impressive achievement of the season was the Cyclones' First Four. They trailed by more than 10 points at the half but Crooks' 27 points helped the team bounce back to mark its fifth straight NCAA trip.

