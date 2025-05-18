Sedona Prince vs Audi Crooks stats comparison: How did two standout centers perform in 2024-25 season?

Watching college basketball last season, two centers who caught eyes of many are Sedona Prince and Audi Crooks. Prince had a wealth of experience at TCU and Crooks showcased immense potential as an emerging talent at Iowa State.

Ad

Both players had a terrific season, firmly establishing themselves as key contributors to their teams. They faced each other on one occasion during a Big 12 game in the middle of the season, with Prince and the Horned Frogs prevailing 82-69 at Hilton Coliseum.

Sedona Prince vs Audi Crooks comparison

Stats overview

Sedona Prince only missed one game last season and started in all 37 games for Mark Campbell's team. She played an average of 32.6 minutes per game, averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Prince also recorded an impressive 112 blocks — most by any TCU player. Her shooting percentages were 58.3% from the field and 72.8% from the free throw line.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Iowa State sophomore Audi Crooks had a better scoring output than Prince last season, averaging 23.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over 35 games for the Cyclones. She ranked sixth in the country in scoring. Crooks also shot 60.5% from the field and 68.4% from the free throw line, but was not much of a threat from the deep as she only attempted 13 3-pointers without making any.

Team Success

Sedona Prince helped TCU to a 34-4 overall record, winning the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, while also making it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament — their first ever appearance in school history.

Ad

Audi Crooks and Iowa State finished with a 23–12 record, ending in seventh place in the conference standings, and went to the first round of March Madness but lost to Michigan.

Future outlook

The 2024-2025 season marked the final year of Sedona Prince in college before declaring for the WNBA draft. Nonetheless, for all their projections that she would be selected in the first round of the draft, as things turned out, it didn't happen for this Texan. Prince later signed with Al Riyadi Beirut and began her professional career in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Audri Crooks still has two years of college eligibility and is expected to continue playing for the Cyclones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here