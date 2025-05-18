Iowa State's Audi Crooks shares heartfelt message recapping wholesome offseason moments

Audi Crooks is relishing her offseason break. The Iowa State center shared a heartfelt message through an Instagram post on Saturday, recapping the wholesome moments she experienced following the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Crooks posted photos of herself hanging out with friends and a outdoor destination. She also included an image of a message written on a post-it note that encapsulates her mindset this offseason.

"Not every door that is closed is locked. ... Push," Crooks posted a note.

Audi Crooks included a caption for her Instagram post, which has received more than 5,800 likes.

"Where I've been," Crooks wrote with a white heart emoji. "Lots of self reflecting and growth during this off-season, thankful for it all!"

Crooks' fellow athletes at Iowa State also reacted to her Instagram post, including teammates Sydney Harris and Lilly Taulelei.

Iowa State athletes reacted to Audi Crooks' Instagram post about her offseason break. Source: Instagram/@audicrooks55

"Loving your journey," Harris wrote with a heart emoji.

"GERTRUDEEEE," Taulelei commented.

"Thankful for you," Iowa State volleyball star Pam McCune replied.

How Audi Crooks fared for Iowa State in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Iowa State center Audi Crooks (right) (Photo: Imagn)

The Iowa State Cyclones booked their place in the First Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Championship with a 22-11 overall record. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee handed the Cyclones a showdown with the Princeton Tigers for the right to be the No. 11 seed in the Regional 3 bracket.

Crooks helped Iowa State reach the first round of this year's March Madness, scoring a game-high 27 points in the Cyclones' 68-63 victory over the Tigers. Crooks shot 12-for-21 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in the First Four clash and also grabbed three boards and issued an assist in 34 minutes of action.

Iowa State's Big Dance didn't last long, though, as the Cyclones lost to No. 6 seed Michigan in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Crooks led the scoring for Iowa State in the 80-74 defeat, dropping 28 points on 13-for-18 shooting. She also had seven rebounds, four assists and one block.

Crooks finished the season posting career-best numbers in scoring and assists. The sophomore center averaged 23.4 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists through 35 games.

