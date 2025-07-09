Iowa target Kate Harpring opens up on Adidas NIL deal after becoming one of 8 high school signees: “I was really excited about it” 

Kate Harpring is cashing in on her basketball talent. The Iowa Hawkeyes target opened up about her Adidas NIL deal during Tuesday's episode of the "No Cap Space" podcast.

Host Tyler DeLuca brought up Harpring's landmark contract during their chat when she noticed the teen star wearing an Adidas sweatshirt. He asked the high school phenom to provide a behind-the-scenes look at her contract negotiations with the billion-dollar corporation and what it was like getting that call from them.

"Yeah, I mean it was kind of a long process," Harpring said (Timestamp 2:25). "Just like with Adidas itself, this actually helped me a lot because I mean I was wearing Adidas. Just the eyes on like the Overtime Select League, it was great for me.

"So yeah, it was definitely really cool just to be like, 'Wow, I'm one of those top players that gets these deals now that NIL's allowed in high school too.' It's just crazy what you can do now with that stuff. But yeah, it was really cool. I was really excited about it," she added.

Kate Harpring was one of eight top high school basketball recruits who signed Name, Image and Likeness deals with Adidas last May as part of the class of 2025. Joining Harpring on the list of Adidas signees are Oliviyah Edwards, Bruce Branch III, Adam Oumiddoch, Caleb Holt, Taylen Kinney, Anthony Thompson and Kaleena Smith.

Kate Harpring dazzles with performance at Adidas Eurocamp

Kate Harpring showed why she is also a top target for LSU's Kim Mulkey and Iowa's Jan Jensen, stuffing the stat sheet in the second game of the Adidas Eurocamp last month. She led the way for the Southeast All-Stars, scoring 24 points, grabbing seven boards and recording two steals in the contest.

Kaleena "Special Kay" Smith, Kelis "Big Fish" Fisher and Kate Harpring compete in The Overtime Select Championship Game at Overtime Elite Arena on September 15, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty

Harpring, who is the daughter of former NBA star Matt Harpring, will soon enter her senior season at Marist High School. She helped the War Eagles finish last season with a 29-3 record. Their title bid fell short, however, losing to eventual champions Creekside 54-43.

Harpring received an offer from Iowa last year after she delivered a dazzling display in the Select Events' Midwest Summer Classic. She scored 30 points in one of her games during that tournament in Ohio.

