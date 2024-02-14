Iowa vs. Michigan game featuring $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark potentially breaking NCAA women’s all-time scoring record will stream on Peacock

Caitlin Clark is on the brink of making history. The college basketball star is eight points away from breaking the All-Time NCAA women's career scoring record held by Washington Huskies' Kelsey Plum at 3,527. The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has five more games left before the Big Ten tournament, and a change looks imminent.

Clark aims to achieve this incredible milestone when the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-3) face the Michigan Wolverines (16-9) on Thursday, Feb 15, (8:00 p.m. ET) live on the streaming service, Peacock.

Top 5 NCAA Division I women's basketball career scoring leaders as of February 14, 2024

Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527 Points Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,520 Points Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402 Points Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393 Points Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283 Points

Despite her impressive stat line of 31 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in a recent game against Nebraska, Clark fell short of securing the record as she remained scoreless in the fourth quarter. This ultimately led to an upset win by the Huskers, with a final score of 82-79.

The upcoming clash with Michigan presents a real opportunity for Caitlin Clark to etch her name in the record books. However, Clark, who has a NIL value of $818k er On3, is more interested in the team winning.

Ticket frenzy: Witnessing Caitlin Clark's historic feat

The anticipation surrounding Clark's pursuit of the all-time scoring record has led to an unprecedented demand for tickets at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game against Michigan represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Iowa fans to witness Clark's record-breaking moment on their home floor. While the recent upset defeat against the Nebraska Huskers was a setback, the chance to witness history unfold has turned Thursday's game into a must-watch event, creating a frenzy in ticket prices.

The prospect of witnessing this record-breaking feat has driven college basketball ticket prices to unprecedented heights. Tickets range from $426 for the cheapest seats to a staggering $13,669 for courtside views on StubHub.

Expand Tweet

As Caitlin Clark inches closer to the record, the atmosphere at the 15,500-seater Carver-Hawkeye Arena is poised to reach an all-time peak.