Is Alex Karaban playing tonight? Exploring UConn star’s availability vs East Texas A&M Lions (Nov 19)

Alex Karaban has been one of the key players for the UConn Huskies in their first three games this season. Karaban is averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, and making a big impact on both ends of the floor.

UConn forward Alex Karaban shoots against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Photo: Imagn

Karaban is available for the Huskies' game against the East Texas A&M Lions tonight. Although senior center Samson Johnson is featured on UConn's game day poster, Karaban has no injury concerns and is expected to start.

Karaban's presence on the court has been vital for UConn coach Dan Hurley as he sets the tone on the defensive end. He leads the nation in blocks this season, swatting 4.0 per game.

Alex Karaban stars in UConn's opening three games

The Huskies eased past the opposition in their opening three games, with Alex Karaban playing a major part in each of their blowout victories.

Karaban filled the stat sheet in the season-opening 92-56 win against Sacred Heart, recording 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks. The Pioneers' defense couldn't stop him as he shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

He continued to dominate in the 92-53 victory over New Hampshire, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

In the 90-59 win against Le Moyne, Karaban registered 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 7 from deep.

Karaban poised to become another UConn lottery pick

Alex Karaban's stellar play on both ends to start the season has seen his stock rise for next year's NBA draft.

Connecticut Huskies stars Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban and Stephon Castle talk to the media at a press conference at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

UConn's successful title defense last season helped four of their players get selected in the 2024 NBA draft.

Stephon Castle became a lottery pick when the San Antonio Spurs selected him fourth overall. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.

Donovan Clingan also became a top-10 pick as the Portland Trail Blazers drafted him 7th overall.

Tristen Newton was selected 49th by the Indiana Pacers, while Cam Spencer was picked 53rd by the Memphis Grizzlies.

