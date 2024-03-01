Is Angel Reese a senior? LSU star's college status explored 

LSU Tigers women's basketball star Angel Reese has established herself as a talented athlete in the sport. Also nicknamed 'Bayou Barbie,' Reese has gone on record a successful college career and is still a hot topic of discussion this season on the court. The forward has been a key part of the Tigers' offense ever since she transferred from the Maryland Terrapins.

But what year is Angel Reese currently in? Let us look at her collegiate status and the year of eligibility she has left.

Is Angel Reese a senior?

Yes, Angel Reese is currently a senior on the LSU Tigers women's basketball roster. The 21-year-old entered her senior year this campaign as the AP preseason All-American and preseason SEC Player of the Year after her last season's heroics to lead LSU to their first national title after defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese is having another successful season with the Tigers as she helped them record a 25-4 overcall campaign so far. She has also put up some praise-worthy individual statistics averaging 19.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game along with a 49.3% field goal percentage.

The LSU Tigers added another victory to their campaign after defeating Georgia 80-54 in today's game. Reese further added to her statistics with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 2 assists in the game.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese began her collegiate career as a true freshman with Maryland back in 2020. Unfortunately, in just her fourth game as a freshman, she suffered a Jones fracture after an awkward landing during their game against Townson. She was sidelined until February and then returned to the court to help Maryland through their regular season and tournament title games.

Reese returned for her sophomore season with the Terrapins in 2021, averaging 17.8 points, 1.5 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game. After the end of the 2021 season, she decided to transfer to LSU where she led them to a national title in her debut campaign.

Last season, Reese recorded 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She still has another year of eligibility left because of the extra year provided by the NCAA for the COVID-19 interrupted 2020-21 season.

Also Read: "They have the COVID year to come back": LSU HC Kim Mulkey opens up about Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith's impending WNBA decision

Angel Reese unsure if she will return for her final year of eligibility

The 21-year-old is eligible to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft. But, she also has the option to return for her final year of eligibility with LSU. However, Reese is unsure of what she will decide on. The LSU Women's Basketball account on X recently shared that Reese will be honored on Senior Day during their March 3 game against Kentucky.

However, Reese's response left fans pondering over whether she will transition into a professional career in the WNBA or finish her college eligibility.

Expand Tweet

"Should I stay, Should I go? I don't know," Reese wrote.

If Reese decides to declare for the WNBA draft, then a whole new journey awaits her.