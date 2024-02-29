"They have the COVID year to come back": LSU HC Kim Mulkey opens up about Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith's impending WNBA decision

As LSU gears up for another March run, the fate of star players Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith hangs in the balance. Having completed four seasons of college basketball, both athletes are eligible for the WNBA draft. However, due to the COVID-impacted freshman year, they have the option to return for a fifth season at LSU.

Head Coach Kim Mulkey emphasized her hands-off approach regarding their decisions, stating,

"I'm not the type of coach to sit people down and tell them which agents to pick or talk them out of what they want to do."

She highlighted the players' initial intentions upon joining LSU, with Angel Reese expressing a two-year commitment and Hailey indicating a one-year stay. Mulkey reiterated that while the COVID year remains an option for them to return, she avoids exerting influence, respecting their stated preferences.

"They know they have the COVID year to come back and they would be more than welcome, but I try to stay away from having any kind of influential conversation, particularly with Hailey and Angel because they made it perfectly clear when they came what they wanted to do.” Mulkey said.

The decision regarding Reese and Van Lith's return to LSU for the 2024-25 season rests solely with the players, free from any pressure or persuasion from Mulkey.

LSU women's basketball prime SEC finish

Coming in at No. 9, LSU (24-4, 11-3 SEC) is slated to challe­nge Georgia (12-15, 3-11 SEC) in what is their last re­gular-season road match. The goal is to clasp the No. 2 position in the­ SEC leaderboard, a feat the­y've accomplished in the prior two ye­ars.

Coach Kim Mulkey has led the team to a No. 2 finish in her first two seasons and seeks to continue this streak. With one more win or an Ole Miss loss, LSU will solidify its position in the SEC standings.

LSU's impressive attendance record continues, with crowds exceeding averages at road SEC games by 4,323 fans. Despite a recent loss to No. 1 South Carolina, LSU has rallied with six consecutive wins.

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith's impact

Hailey Van Lith shone­ brightly against Tennessee­, netting 26 points and providing crucial assists, underlining the te­am's depth. Angel Ree­se's powerful play, espe­cially her numerous 20/20 and 25/20 games, solidifie­s her standing as an elite playe­r in the SEC.

Reese, alongside Aneesah Morrow, forms a formidable post duo, both boasting double-doubles and over 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds each. Their contributions are pivotal as LSU aims for success in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

