Is Bronny James playing tonight vs Oregon State? USC guard’s status explored ahead of Beavers matchup

USC's guard Bronny James, a freshman, has been one of the most hyped players in college basketball this season. He has appeared in 13 games, averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.5 minutes per game. James has not shot the ball too well, shooting 36.6% from the floor, 28.6% from three and 68.8% from the charity stripe.

But will he be able to play in today's game against the Oregon State Beavers?

Is Bronny James playing today vs. Oregon State?

Bronny James is expected to play tonight against the Oregon State Beavers, as he was not on the injury report ahead of today's game. This will be interesting, as James has played against them once this season. He had then finished with 15.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20 minutes on the floor.

With other players on the roster dealing with injuries, James should be on the court tonight.

Bronny James' NBA draft projection

Although Bronny James is a promising draft prospect, it would be shocking to see him enter the 2024 NBA draft at this point. His statistical output so far this season has been very underwhelming. Despite the cardiac arrest, being able to play is commendable, but statistically, James is not doing great.

Bronny is the son of one of the best players in NBA history, LeBron James. LeBron will become a pending free agent after the season. Thus, drafting Bronny James will be a significant piece in recruiting the 40-year-old.

If you omit the name and look at his statistics, Bronny James would not consider being a one and done player. Instead, he would return to the Southern California Trojans for his sophomore season.

What can we expect from Bronny James vs. Oregon State?

Expect Bronny James to play like he did against the Beavers this season. With the injuries on this USC roster, he should get a few more shot attempts.

