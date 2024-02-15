Is Bronny James playing tonight vs Utah? USC guard's status explored ahead of Utes matchup

The Utah Utes are set to visit Galen Center on Thursday night to take on Bronny James and the USC Trojans. In USC's 99-68 loss to Stanford on Saturday, James faced some challenges, scoring only six points and shooting 2 for 7. Still, the question remains: will he play against Utah tonight?

Bronny, the freshman son of NBA legend LeBron James, has yet to see standout stats at the University of Southern California this season.

Despite not holding a starting spot, James is still projected to see the court when the Utah Utes play the USC Trojans.

Bronny James No. 6 of the USC Trojans

Although his stats haven't been explosive this season, James regularly contributes to the team. In his last outing against Stanford, he chipped in six points, three rebounds and three assists.

For a late-night Pac-12 showdown, the Utah Utes (15-9, 6-7 Pac-12) will take on the USC Trojans (9-15, 3-10) in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 11 p.m. EST.

Is Bronny James' future at USC a concern?

With LeBron James' happiness a concern, the Lakers might offer his son Bronny a roster spot, according to The Athletic.

Bronny becomes draft-eligible this year, and the Lakers see him as a way to keep LeBron content, the report adds. While LeBron recently denied joining the Warriors via trade, rival executives suspect he wants to leave Los Angeles.

Bronny shoots a 3-pointer against the Stanford Cardinal

“The Lakers, per [a] high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season,” The Athletic's report said. “This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization.”

While ESPN reported the Golden State Warriors are eyeing him, LeBron remains focused on staying with the Lakers. However, if tempting offers come his way, he might listen, with teams like the Philadelphia 76ers potentially throwing their hats in the ring.

Bronny could leave his struggling USC team this summer, while LeBron has a player option for 2025, potentially extending his playing career.

