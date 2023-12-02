Is Bronny James playing vs Gonzaga? Predicting USC guard's availability for upcoming CBB clash

Bronny James is yet to make his debut in college basketball after suffering a cardiac arrest during the offseason. LeBron James' son had a heart issue during USC practice in July and was reportedly hospitalized for three days in Los Angeles.

Without a doubt, the debut of the four-star prospect is one of the most anticipated events in college basketball this season. After undergoing a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect, Bronny is set to return to action for USC with his debut in sight.

Is Bronny James playing vs. Gonzaga?

Four months after his cardiac arrest incident, Bronny James has been cleared by doctors to return to basketball action for the Trojans this season. That has created a lot of anticipation for college basketball fans to see the game against No. 11 Gonzaga on Saturday.

However, Bronny will not play against the Bulldogs during the weekend. A spokesperson for the James family announced on Thursday that the doctors have given the green light to resume playing, but he's scheduled to undergo a final evaluation with USC staff later this week.

The statement also mentioned that Bronny James is set to take part in practice starting next week and is anticipated to make a return to games shortly thereafter. The Sierra Canyon product has not suited up for the Trojans this season, but that's expected to happen anytime soon.

While he was spotted in USC’s last game against Eastern Washington, Bronny was notably absent during the pregame warmups. He only joined his teammates on the bench late in the first half of their 106-78 victory. During timeouts, he positioned himself at the back of the huddles.

Lebron James to skip LA Lakers game for Bronny's debut

LA Lakers forward LeBron James has said that he will forgo his team's game if it's on the same day his son, Bronny James, makes his debut as a freshman guard for the Trojans this season.

James made it known after the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game. Family over everything … But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go."

The Trojans are scheduled to have two home games this month, facing Gonzaga on Saturday and Long Beach State on Dec. 10.

They also have four road games, with matchups in Alabama against Auburn on Dec. 17 and Alabama State on Dec. 19, followed by an Oregon road swing on Dec. 28 and 30.