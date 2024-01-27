Is Caitlin Clark playing today? Iowa guard's availability for Nebraska matchup explored

Following a tough overtime loss on Sunday, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team will attempt to return to their winning ways when they host Nebraska on Saturday.

The main storyline revolves around whether electrifying guard Clark will be available to play after a frightening collision with an Ohio State fan.

After the Buckeyes took down Iowa, jubilant fans flooded the court, and inadvertently, one of them knocked down Clark in the chaos, sending Iowa's top scorer crashing hard to the floor

Is Caitlin Clark playing today?

Yes, Caitlin Clark will play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers today.

Following the collision, Clark was visibly shaken up. Several people went to check on Clark after the incident, but fortunately, she told reporters:

"It was kind of scary. Could’ve caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me, but luckily my teammates picked me up and got me off the court.”

Clark said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to her afterward. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said fans also screamed inappropriate things at her star player.

“You know, it’s unfortunate the game ended that way and Caitlin gets taken out on the floor,” a visibly angry Bluder said.

“Gets some inappropriate words yelled at her by fans, by students. That just should not happen, it should not happen. Our players should be safe, they should be able to walk off the floor. That’s very disappointing,” she added.

Clark scored a season-high 45 points in the loss, which was just Iowa’s second of the season. She made 12 of 25 shots from the field while adding seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block, but also committing seven turnovers in the high-scoring overtime affair.

The Hawkeyes had won 15 straight games before Sunday’s loss ended their long winning streak. Their only other loss this season came back on November 16th at home against Kansas State.

Will Caitlin Clark return to Iowa in 2024? Analyzing potential alternatives for the guard

Caitlin Clark's next chapter remains a mystery. The Iowa superstar has reached the age of 22, meaning she now meets the WNBA requirement to enter this year's draft.

With her eligibility no longer in question, Clark faces a choice: take her coveted talents to the WNBA or exercise the extra COVID year and return for an encore season in Iowa City.

Clark has given no public indication of her 2024 intentions yet. She could pen one more electrifying, record-breaking chapter as a Hawkeye. Or she could take on a new challenge against the world's best competition. All of women's basketball eagerly awaits the All-American's big reveal.

