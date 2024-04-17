Is Hanna Cavinder returning to college basketball? Former Miami star's latest decision explored

It's rare to see a player leave the sport and then return, specifically on the college scene. However, Hanna Cavinder has joined that short list.

On her most recent Instagram post, Hanna Cavinder posted a video of her basketball highlights from the Miami Hurricanes and announced she was returning to the program for her fifth season.

"My last season of basketball was one of the most successful and challenging years of my life, but it helped me evolve and grow in ways that are unexplainable," Hanna said.

"Over these past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the love and passion fo. Nothing quite fills the void that this sport brings me. With all that being said, I have decided to return for one more season. Let's run it back miami"

Hannah didn't play in the 2023–24 season. She last played in the 2022–23 season with the Hurricanes and had a reduced role in the program after her previous years with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

She appeared in 34 games off the bench, averaging 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 16.6 minutes per game, shooting 36.8% from the field, 30.7% from beyond the arc, and 82.6% from the charity stripe.

Why did Hanna Cavinder leave the Miami Hurricanes last season?

While on their premiere of the reboot "Twin Talk" podcast, Haley and Hanna Cavinder discussed why they stepped away from college basketball last season.

"I'm not gonna do something that I'm not going to 100 percent of my all to. If I chose to go back that wouldn't be fully satisfied at who I am," Hanna said at the time. [h/t New York Post].

Haley said she wanted to play another year in Miami but Hanna wanted to focus on business opportunities.

Now, she is returning to basketball, going back to the Miami Hurricanes and Hailey is currently being signed with the TCU Horned Frogs.

