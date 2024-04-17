WATCH: Haley and Hanna Cavinder show off their basketball prowess via latest IG post

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder were seen shooting three-pointers on the court while having a fun video recording session.

The two seamlessly threw the basketball over the hoop and lip-synced to songs all the while. Here is how they captioned the post:

"seeing double"

The Cavinder twins are not pursuing the same career goal as Haley came back from retirement to join TCU, while Hanna is focused on her social media career.

Earlier this year, the twins engaged in a Q&A session on their joint YouTube channel and spoke about their experience as Texans.

"Being able to live close to them (mum and dad) has been very very nice. I love my friends here. I am more of a Dallas girly" Hanna said.

"Texas is getting colder and colder. Texas has been so far amazing, all our people are here. Jake (Ferguson) lives here so it's been good for me too," Haley added.

The twins are well known for having attended a roundtable discussion in Congress to address concerns within the NIL space. Although the Cavinder twins faced criticism from fans, they spoke out in support of NIL and how it has transformed the landscape for many college athletes.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder go on a fun double date

The Cavinder Twins made waves by using Tinder to seek a match for Hanna to accompany Haley and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on a double date.

The double date was a fun one for them as they organized a fun-filled day that involved playing pickleball.

The twins posted a reel on Instagram in which Hanna was quoted as saying:

"I've been so busy recently and completely forgot that I'm playing pickleball with Haley and her boyfriend and I need a last minute date to come with us."

She then logged into her Tinder account and updated her bio by adding a pickleball event as the matching criteria. She later provided an update:

"Ok guys, it worked. I found somebody to play pickleball with us but first a superquick fit-check."

Hanna wore a black crop top and pink joggers, while Haley sported a blue crop top with grey joggers for the pickleball date.

The Cavinder sisters are Gen-Z icons and social media just cannot get enough of them. How they evolve and stay relevant will be interesting to follow in the coming years.

