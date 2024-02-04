Is Isaiah Collier playing tonight vs Oregon State? USC guard’s status explored ahead of Beavers matchup

Freshman guard Isaiah Collier has been dealing with a hand injury for the USC Trojans and has been a big reason why the program has been struggling to get wins on the board. He has not been on the floor since Jan. 10 against the Washington State Cougars.

Collier has been playing well in 16 games this season, averaging 28.5 minutes and posting 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting very well from the floor, connecting 50.6% from the floor, including 31.3% from beyond the arc.

But will he play tonight, and where will he be selected in the 2024 NBA draft if he declares?

Is Isaiah Collier playing today vs Oregon State?

The lack of an announcement about Isaiah Collier being available tonight makes it seem like he will not be activated tonight against Oregon State. Coach Andy Enfield said Collier was getting closer to a return to practice on Wednesday night, but he did not provide any timetable for the player's return.

Collier originally had a 4-to-6-week injury timetable and has not played since Jan. 10, which would be close to the four-week window of the injury. But he will need more time before ramping up on the court in practice.

Isaiah Collier NBA draft projection

Collier has been one of the top freshmen players in the class and has shown the ability to do a bit of everything on the court. With a 6-foot-5 frame, he should be able to switch defensively but needs to improve on the offensive side of things at the next level.

Collier will likely be a lottery pick and join an emerging contender if he declares for the 2024 NBA draft. He could climb even higher if he returns and gets the Trojans into March Madness.

What can we expect from Isaiah Collier vs. Oregon State?

As of this writing, it appears that USC guard Isaiah Collier will not be playing in today's Pac-12 game against the Oregon State Beavers. That will be a big factor in the contest and how both teams will attack this matchup.

